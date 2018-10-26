Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Romance: She ‘Misses Having A Lover’

Kourtney Kardashian is envious of ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s hot relationship and is wishing she had a sexy lover of her own. We’ve got the details.

Kourtney Kardashian got the upper hand on ex Scott Disick when she started her hot 15 month relationship with gorgeous younger model Younes Bendjima, 25, in May of 2017. Her baby daddy got really jealous but eventually found love of his own with heiress Sofia Richie, 20. Kourt and Younes broke up in August and her rebound romance with 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat has fizzled. Now she’s longing for a sweetie of her own. “Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia. While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too,” a source close to the 39-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too,” our insider adds.

Kourt and Younes started the summer of 2018 off in grand style, touring the Italian coast by yacht with long stops in Capri and Portofino. The pics alone would make anyone jealous of their loved up romantic life. But the Algerian model pulled a major Kardashian no-no when he shamed his girlfriend on Instagram for posting a pic in a thong and asking if she was flaunting her flesh just to get more likes.

Within weeks the two were done, but Kourt rebounded with 20-year-old model Luka. But now he’s out of the picture as he was spotted holding hands with a gorgeous mystery woman on Oct. 26 who most definitely was not the mother of three. Kourtney can’t even ring up her old alleged hookup pal Justin Bieber, 24, since he’s a married man now and faithful to wife Hailey Baldwin, 21. Oh well…the reality star still has great looks, money, fame and plenty of other features that should help attract a new man soon.