Kim Kardashian Poses Topless While Snuggling Baby Chicago Close To Her Chest — See Pic

Wow! Kim Kardashian has promoted her makeup in a lot of creative ways — but this time, she got a little help from her daughter. Take a look at the sweet shot!

Just because the most recent promo for Kim Kardashian‘s Flashing Lights makeup collection features her nine-month-old daughter Chicago doesn’t mean that the pic is family friendly — but it’s SO adorable. In the technically NSFW shot, the mother of three is posing topless with her youngest child held up to her chest. The little one has her eyes closed, looking sleepy and content in Kim’s arms, and the 38-year-old reality star does the same to show off her electric pink eye shadow.”My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection,” Kim’s caption read. But to be clear, little Chicago wasn’t wearing any eyeshadow. It was her mom who sported the Flashy and High Key colors with shiny liquid leggings to match.

While some of Kim’s followers called the artsy mother/daughter picture “precious,” others weren’t so sure. But the intimate shot really isn’t surprising based on the other topless promos Kim has been posting for this Flashing Lights collection. She may have covered up with her long locks and her hands in the previous pics, but this time, her baby’s body sure did the trick! And since she’s been surrounded by naked male models in most of the photos from this shoot, this is a pretty drastic turn. We can’t help but wonder if her other little ones will also be making appearances? Only time will tell!

Maybe she’s even inspired Kylie Jenner, 21, to pull something similar in her ads with little baby Stormi. We’d love to see that eight-month-old and her makeup mogul momma in an artsy pic like this.

Kim’s Flashing Lights collection has been out since Oct. 19, just two days before the reality star turned 38. With seven pressed powder pigments and seven loose powders, all of the electric colors are sure to stun!