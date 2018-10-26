Khloe Kardashian Posts New Cryptic Message About ‘Stages Of Growth’ Amidst Tristan Drama

Once again, Khloe Kardashian has posted a mysterious Instagram message. Could she be referencing Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is known for her secretive messages on social media, and on Oct. 26, she shared another one with fans. Koko’s latest cryptic post got especially deep, and is all about her realizations about human nature. “I think the funniest and realist thing I’ve realized lately is how troubling idealization can be. every person is just…a person,” she wrote to her 82 million followers. “the very people you want to impress or be apart of are just people. even if they seem wildly intimidating because of the way they look or because of their reputation, every one is just a person. human.”

While it’s not clear just what “intimidating” person inspired the remark, it’s possible that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had Tristan Thompson, 27, on her brain when posting. The two have been making headlines, as breakup rumors surrounding their relationship swirl. Khloe also made mention of depression in her post, and had fans wondering why she’s so sad. “as embarrassing, as remorseful and they are going through stages of growth just like you are. we only see what we want to see and then drown ourselves further in our own depression and we don’t have to,” she wrote.

The new message isn’t the only time Khloe has shared some cryptic words recently. On Oct. 24, the reality star had fans scratching their heads with a separate post. “Life doesn’t always introduce you to the people you want to meet,” she shared at the time. “Sometimes life puts you in touch with the people you need to meet – to help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to gradually strengthen you into the person you were meant to become.”

The social media messages follow repots that Khloe and Tristan are on the rocks. The Cavaliers star has been away in Cleveland, but apparently, Koko isn’t missing him at all. In fact, the Good American clothing line owner might even be ready to move on. “She very much seems over Tristan,” a source told People about their status. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”