Kendall Jenner Is The Ultimate Dominatrix In Leather Bodysuit & Tights For Sexy Shoot

Trying to redeem herself? After a ton of backlash over her latest ‘Vogue’ cover, Kendall posted some hot new shots on social media. The model stunned in a skintight bodysuit and Jimmy Choos. Take a look!

Now this is a look! Turns out Kendall Jenner, 22, doesn’t need more than a red leather bodysuit, Louis Vuitton tights and black Jimmy Choo heels to look more long and lean than ever before. The model posted a trio of sexy black and white shots to social media on Oct. 25, taken by Sasha Samsonova, and flaunted her curves for the camera. With her hair pulled up and away from her face, there was nothing to distract from Kendall’s perfect body as she leaned against a vintage car and dropped down into a squat. We wonder how many of her fans will try recreating this chic designer look for Halloween? It’s so effortlessly sexy.

Seeing a hot look like this on Kendall’s Instagram account is nothing new. Whether she’s running around in a teeny bikini or even sporting a huge puffy coat, she was clearly made to model! Some of her shoots have been pretty controversial, though. While we doubt anyone will be wagging fingers at her sexy leather spread, that wasn’t the case when Kendall recently appeared in Vogue magazine. She was accused of cultural appropriation after posing in a sheer floral dress and showcasing her natural freckles — with her hair up in an Afro style.

“The image is meant to be a update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early 70’s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras,” Vogue said in an Oct. 23 statement. “We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”

Kendall hasn’t apologized yet, but that doesn’t mean she still won’t! We’ll be on the lookout, but until then, she’s sure to keep sharing sexy looks on social media. Can anything top this dominatrix look, though? Doubtful!