Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson: Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant 3 Mos. After Wedding

Could Lauren and Josiah be expecting already? They wouldn’t be the first in the Duggar fam to have a honeymoon baby. See the possible baby bump for yourself!

It looks like a pregnancy announcement might be on the way! Just because Lauren Swanson, 19, and Josiah Duggar, 22, tied the knot on June 30 doesn’t mean that they aren’t already expecting, especially if this new picture is anything to go by. “At the Loving Choices Banquet to support their pregnancy centers in Northwest Arkansas,” Josiah and Lauren captioned an Oct. 25 Instagram post of them posing in formalwear. But while many of their followers turned the comments into a political debate, many were too distracted by Lauren’s outfit. It looked like her black dress and pink cardigan were hiding a possible baby bump. “Strategically high black skirt,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Yay! Another announcement soon.” Others just flat out asked if they were expecting or when she was due.

Even though they’re only nearing their four-month wedding anniversary, this isn’t the first time that Lauren and Josiah have been hit with pregnancy rumors. But it sure isn’t helping that most of their social media posts since their ceremony have been from the chest up. Are they hiding something? Even when they took some shots from further away while on a family trip to the mountains, Lauren was either standing way too far from the camera for her stomach to be seen clearly, or she was covering it up. Does this mean the next season of Counting On will feature another pregnancy? After Kendra Caldwell, 20, Jinger Duggar, 24, and Joy-Anna Forsyth, 20, gave birth for the first time on the last season, it’s about time another Duggar had a baby on the way!

It wouldn’t be out of character for Josiah and Lauren to move onto this next chapter quickly. Their whole relationship has been a whirlwind! Yes, they’ve been friends for years, but Josiah got down on one knee just six weeks after they started courting.

Can you blame fans for wanting Josiah and Lauren to start their family? So many of the Duggar sibs have had honeymoon babies, so they wouldn’t be the first.