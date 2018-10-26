Jennifer Nettles Discusses Her Role In Harriet Tubman Biopic: We Need To ‘Remember Great Leaders’

Jennifer Nettles has found her next role in the upcoming film ‘Harriet,’ based on the life of Harriet Tubman. She spoke to HL about the ‘amazingly important’ story.

Jennifer Nettles made her TV film debut in Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love in 2016, and she’s now taking her talents to the big screen! Jennifer, who is the singing half of the duo Sugarland, was cast in the upcoming Focus Features biopic on famous abolitionist and underground railroad warrior Harriet Tubman. “I get to be part of this movie, and for me, I am in a place right now both in my career and in my life thankfully that, my life is my art and vise versa. I’m able to make choices and I have decided to, at this point, make choices in the art that I create, that aligns with the most sacred parts of my heart, this project, Harriet, being one of them,” Jennifer explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

The project, which stars Cynthia Erivo as Harriet, and added Janelle Monáe and Leslie Odom Jr. to the cast, started filming in Virginia in early October. According to a statement announcing the project, the film will “follow Tubman on her escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad in the face of growing pre-Civil War adversity.” “I cannot wait for it to come out, I cannot wait for the world to get learn more of this story and it is an example of the way that if I can use my voice and my creativity to shine the light on something that is beautiful where the personal is political,” Jennifer revealed to HL. “Not only that, but I believe that as the past is prologue it is important for us to remember these stories of great leaders. We need examples of great leaders right now. I definitely think this story is a beautiful one, not only for our country on the whole, but also for the African American community, for Women, on so many levels this story is amazingly important.”

We couldn’t agree more! Harriet is due to hit theaters next fall, 2019. Fingers crossed Jennifer also has a few songs on the soundtrack!