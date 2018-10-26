Jennifer Lopez, 49, Sizzles In Skimpy Yellow Bikini & Shows Off Her Rock Hard Abs In Hot New Pic

How does she do it? Jennifer Lopez proved she’s in the best shape of her life with a new drop-dead gorgeous Instagram pic. See her post here!

Jennifer Lopez is building hype around her new music in the sexiest way possible. The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 26 with a super steamy bikini pic, which showed off her envy-inducing abs, and perfect curves. The 49-year-old singer was looking hotter than ever in the yellow swimsuit, which she paired with transparent aviator shades, and some chunky gold chains around her neck. The singer sexily slipped her fingers into her bikini bottoms in the snap, and her golden blonde tresses flawlessly fell around her shoulders. J. Lo may be turning 50 just next year, but she seriously looks half her age! The songstress rocked a picture perfect tan in the photo, and oozed confidence all the way.

The sexy snapshot served has a teaser for her forthcoming music video with Latin music king, Bad Bunny. #musicnueva J. Lo captioned to post, and tagged her collaborator. While it’s not clear yet when exactly the song will drop, these two superstars are surely cooking up something good! Jennifer first teased the new track on Oct. 19, where she grooved to a snippet of the tune in a Twitter video. The first taste of the tune revealed the J. Lo will be singing entirely in Spanish!

Fans could barely handle the hotness of the new photo from J. Lo. Her comments were filled with reactions from her devoted followers! “Yesssssss!! 👏💛 #GOALS,” one wrote below the pic. “Yo she knows where the fountain of youth is I don’t care what she says!!!” another said. “I swear she’s perfect!!!” a third comment read.

As fans pointed out, J. Lo really might have found the fountain of youth. This stunning photo is just one of many the singer has shared lately, and she truly has never looked better! A-Rod is one lucky man!