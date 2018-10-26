Jenna Dewan Files For Divorce From Channing Tatum 6 Months After Split

Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum! Here’s why the court docs show that these two are still trying to split amicably!

This celebrity breakup has upgraded from a split to a full-on divorce. Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from her ex Channing Tatum, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court docs acquired by The Blast. However, the filing also shows that she’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Everly and spousal support. In response, Channing’s lawyer also filed for joint custody as well. Apparently, the two will negotiate their divorce privately, sources told The Blast.

Amid reports that they’ve both moved on and are dating other people, it would appear that these two exes are keeping it as amicable as possible. “Everything has been civil and friendly between Jenna and Channing since their split,” a source close to Jenna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not at all like other celeb couples who carry on nasty, public divorce wars in public.”

We reported earlier how Channing has moved on from Jenna and is now dating Jessie J. Before reports surface of the two of them dating, one eagle-eyed fan noticed them playing mini golf up in Seattle together. The Twitter user wrote, “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀.” Channing was then later seen at Jessie’s The R.O.S.E. tour stop in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Jenna and Channing’s divorce and both of their new relationships. In the meantime, take a stroll down memory lane and check out all of their pics together as a couple in our gallery above.