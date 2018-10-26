Jenelle Evans Denies David Eason Abused Her After Accusing Him Of Doing So On 911 Call: ‘I’m Fine’

In case her recent PDA pic wasn’t convincing enough, Jenelle is letting fans know she’s alright — despite accusing her husband of abuse in a frantic 911 call. Take a look at her YouTube confession!

Teen Mom 2 fans have been extremely concerned for Jenelle Evans, 26, ever since a disturbing 911 call was released of the reality star accusing her husband David Eason, 30, of assaulting her — and now she’s opening up about it! In an Oct. 25 YouTube video titled “Confessional: Domestic Abuse,” Jenelle said, “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.” She later added, “Every time I told you guys that I was in a domestic violence situation you would not believe me, and now I’m saying that I’m not, now I ‘am’ and you guys are trying to tell me something different. I’m just sick of hearing it. Just stop.”

Jenelle was hospitalized on Oct. 13, and while she’s been trying to prove she’s just fine with confessionals and PDA pics, her call to the cops is difficult to listen to. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” she told the 911 operator. “I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms. I think that he got violent because he was drinking. I’m recovering from the surgery I just had on Monday. I can’t breathe.” After the news broke and fans expressed their concern, she made a complete 360. In fact, Jenelle and David went on a dinner date and posted a picture of him kissing her cheek. “Hate us if you will but that’s your choice,” Jenelle captioned the shot.

Even Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, who bashes Jenelle 24/7, was reportedly worried for the mother of three. “Kailyn hopes that Jenelle’s 911 tape being released will force her to get out of a horrible situation,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks having this go public might help her to escape. It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids. This is not the first time that there’s been talk about David and domestic violence. His ex had a restraining order against him, and the way Jenelle has totally isolated herself with him has gotten a lot of people frightened for her — even Kailyn.”

Whatever the case, Jenelle and her husband are still putting on a united front. In her YouTube confessional, she admitted that the whole situation would be featured on Teen Mom 2 next season. “You’ll see all this f**king drama unfold.”

Sounds like fans will finally be getting some answers! Because even though Jenelle has assured fans she’s A-OK, it’s hard to feel relieved after listening to her frantic call.