James Maslow Transforms ‘All Day’ Into A Danceable Club Smash With Help From Producer TRIFØR

James Maslow is bringing the heat. The singer just dropped a remixed version of his sexy single ‘All Day’ with producer TRIFØR, & told us all about making the ‘absolute club banger.’

Fans that fell in love with James Maslow’s smash, “All Day,” will be happy to know that the single is getting a makeover! Fresh off an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, the singer shared a sexy new version of his hit, and it’s a must-listen. Fans not instantly familiar with the song may recognize James from his hunky Instagram photos, or his time on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, but music is James’ main focus these days! Electronic music gets a nod of appreciation in the song’s remix, thanks to the help of producer TRIFØR. The dynamic remix of “All Day” which also features Dominique, comes days after the release of the music video for the track which was shot entirely on Maslow‘s iPhone, from locations around the world! Be sure to watch the video here, and catch an EXCLUSIVE Q&A with James as he reveals how he met TRIFØR in the first place, and the sound they were aiming for on their new release.

What made you want to remix the track?

“All Day” is the first song I’ve released as a solo artist that I decided to put some small resources behind, including asking some friends to remix it. Even though the original is groovy, these remixes make it an absolute club banger so people can enjoy dancing to “All Day” all night. See what I did there?



It’s definitely a fun remix! What was the overall vibe that were you going for?

TRIFØR specializes in EDM so I wanted him to pepper in that vibe with a track that can still be played in clubs. I think he did a great job of keeping the track pumping without in any way doing a standard four on the floor club remix.



Can you tell us about working with TRIFØR ? How did you two link up? Not many people know this yet, but TRIFØR has been my best friend for over a decade. He was touring the world under another name while I was touring the world with Big Time Rush and now we’re both working together to create our solo music.