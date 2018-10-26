50 Scary Good Halloween Cocktails You Should Be Brewing

Let’s get boozy! We rounded up *some* (almost 50!) delicious Halloween cocktails that are sure to give you a fright(ening hangover). Enjoy!

Zombie Apocalypse

1.5 Parts Absolut Mandrin

.5 Parts Malibu

1 Part Passion Fruit Puree

.5 Parts White Grapefruit Juice

.75 Parts Cinnamon Schnapps

2 Dashes Pernod Absinthe

.5 Parts Cappalletti

Combine ingredients except Cappalletti in a mixing glass. Pour over crushed ice in a clear skull. Top with Cappalletti. Garnish with plastic spiders and bloody fingers for added Halloween effect.

Oops I Did It Again available at W New York – Downtown

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Blue Curaçao

1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Pop Rocks Syrup

Prosecco

Tropical Punch Pop Rocks

Rim a highball glass with simple syrup and Pop Rocks. Combine all remaining ingredients except Prosecco in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into the rimmed highball and fill with fresh ice. Top with Prosecco.

BACARDÍ Zombie

2 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum

1 1/3 parts BACARDÍ Black Rum

1 part Triple Sec

2 parts Sweet & Sour mix

2 parts Orange juice

1 part Grenadine

Garnish: Fresh fruit

Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with fresh fruit.

From The Crypt

1 part SVEDKA Vodka

½ part melon liqueur

½ part pineapple juice

Combine ingredients in cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a shot glass.

Casa Candy

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

.25 Orgeat

Top off with Tonic Water

Combine all ingredients, except tonic water into tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously and strain into tulip glass. Add fresh ice and top off with tonic water. Garnish with Cotton Candy (don’t let it touch liquid).

Paloma De Los Muertas

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

Sparkling water

Grapefruit wedge

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Perla Negra (for two) created by Jim Kearns for Slowly Shirley, NYC

2 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.5 tsp Activated charcoal

1 oz Kalamansi

1oz Orange juice

.5 oz Honey

.5 oz Ginger

1oz Arrack

Top: 2 oz Sorrel

Add activated charcoal to shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sorrel. Shake with about three large ice cubes. Strain over crushed ice into vessel. Pack a lit votive candle into the crushed ice on top of the cocktail. Measure and pour the sorrel around the candle.

Bloody Jasmine created by Four Pillars Gin

.75oz Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin

.75oz Campari

.75oz Dry Curacao

.75oz fresh lemon juice

1 dash of Regan’s Orange Bitters

Lemon twist for garnish

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupette glass.

Potion de Muerto

2 parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part orange juice

¾ part agave

3 dashes orange bitters

½ part beet juice

Serve in a tall glass over crushed ice with a beet juice float – the beet juice will slowly float down the glass through the crushed ice, making it look like blood dripping down. Garnish with an orange slice.

Smokey Pear & Pumpkin Sour

2 parts Bombay Sapphire East Gin

.75 parts Pumpkin puree

.5 part Xante Pear Brandy

.5 part Simple syrup

.75 part Lemon juice

.5 part Egg white

Pear slices and cinnamon

Combine ingredients and shake hard, serving up or down in glass. Garnish with pear slices and cinnamon.

Boooo-zy Preparada

1 bottle Smirnoff Ice Original

0.5 oz. Chamoy

Tajin for the rim

Mandarin Orange Sections, frozen

Raspberry Oranges, Frozen

Sour gummy worms

Gummy Eyeballs

Dip a hurricane glass in lime juice and rim with Tajin. Add chamoy to the glass, fill with frozen oranges and raspberries. Add gummy worms and gummy eyeballs. Top with Smirnoff Ice Original. Garnish with additional gummies and a maraschino cherry.

Caramel Apple Toddy

3 ounces Caramel Apple HI-CHEW Infused Applejack **

1.5 cups apple cider

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

In a small saucepan, heat the cider until hot. Remove from the heat, stir in the applejack and lemon juice, and divide between two mugs. Garnish with a lemon wheel and dried apple ring. **INFUSIONS: The infusion ratio is one piece of candy per ounce of liquor. Soak the candy until dissolved.

Stella Artois Cidre Spooky Sangria

1 honey crisp apple – cored and sliced thin

1 cup white grapes cut in half

1 cup white grape juice

1 lemon cut into wheels

3 orange peels

1 dash vanilla extract

2 cinnamon sticks

1 cup apple sauce or non-alcoholic apple cider

1 tablespoons sugar

3 sprigs of mint

4 12-ounce bottles Stella Artois Cidre

In a large punch bowl add apples, grapes, grape juice, lemons, orange peel, cinnamon, vanilla, apple cider and sugar. Mix thoroughly and allow to macerate for 30-45 minutes. To finish the punch, add cold Stella Artois Cidre, ice and mint. Serve immediately.

Mermaid on the Rocks

5 oz. SpikedSeltzer Cape Cod Cranberry

1.25 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Red Wine (Dry)

.75 oz. Apple Cider

Sliced Apple

Mix SpikedSeltzer Cape Cod Cranberry, Aperol and apple cider over ice in a double rocks glass. Gently pour red wine over a spoon to float on top. Garnish with a sliced apple “mermaid tail.”

Pumpkin Smirnoff No. 21 Moscow Mule

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21

4 oz. Ginger Beer

Splash of Apple Cider

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Grilled Lime Wheel

Add Smirnoff No. 21 to a copper mug. Add ice. Pour ginger beer and top with a splash of apple cider. Top finished cocktail with a dash of pumpkin pie spice and a grilled lime wheel.

Smoke Show

The Botanist Gin – 2 oz.

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice – 1 oz.

Ginger Syrup – 1 oz.

Mezcal – .25 oz.

Orange Bitters – 4 drops

Pickled Ginger – 1 piece

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with pickled ginger.

Pumpkin Spice Pie Martini

2 oz. Deep Eddy Original Vodka

1 oz. Dark rum

1 oz. Half n half

2 tbsp. Canned pumpkin puree

1 oz. Maple syrup

¼ tsp Pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp Vanilla extract

Graham crackers

Cinnamon

Sugar

Smash up the graham crackers, cinnamon and sugar together. Wet the rim of the glass with maple syrup and dip it into your cinnamon, sugar, cracker mixture. Combine remaining ingredients into your cocktail shaker and shake for 30-45 seconds. Pour and strain into your rimmed martini glass. Garnish with a little bit of grated nutmeg and cinnamon stick.

Crystal Head Smokin’ Head Caesar

2oz. Crystal Head Vodka

5 oz. Clamato( Caesar) or tomato juice (Bloody Mary)

dash of Worcestershire sauce

dash of hot sauce

tiny dash of liquid smoke

garnish of your choice

Ingredients for rim garnish:

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

Rub the rim of the glass with a lemon wedge and dip ino salt, pepper, and smoked paprika mix. In a shaker half filled with ice, add in all ingredients and shake well. Strain into the pre-rimmed.

Cranberry Mule from Proper West in NYC

1.5 Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

.25 oz Rosemary Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Cranberry Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

3 dashes Cranberry Bitters

Burnt rosemary garnish

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka Pumpkin Spice from Jaspers

Pumpkin Ale

Baileys

Garnish: Pumpkin Spice

Served: Martini Glass

Black Box Spellbound Sangria

3L (one full box, equivalent to 4 regular sized bottles of wine) Black Box Sangria

4 sliced oranges

4 sliced apples

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Combine sangria, apples and oranges in a carafe / pitcher, pour over ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick for stirring. *Halloween tip: mix sangria in a pumpkin or cauldron for a spooky spirited touch.

Blue Rasmopolitan

1½ parts SVEDKA Blue Raspberry

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part triple sec

½ part cranberry juice

cotton candy

Black Mamba, Courtesy of Hudson’s – Mixologist, Roman Tartakovsky

2 oz Blavod

1 oz Chambord

1 oz Bols Amor Parfait

½ oz Blue Curacao

Fig Garnish

**Dry Ice**

Pour Vodka, Chambord, BOLS, and Curacao into mixing glass. Add generous amount of ice. Stir. Prepare Martini Glass with ice to chill. Dump ice out of martini glass **Small piece of dry ice inside** Pour stirred martini into chill glass. Garnish with fig.

Rita la Muerta, Courtesy of Taco Electrico * Available Thursday, November 1st

1.5 oz blue hibiscus infused Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz cointreau

.5 oz agave

black lava salt rim

Basil Hayden’s® Harvest Sour by Scott Lobianco (Chicago, IL)

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden’s ® Bourbon

1/2 part Sweet Vermouth

3/4 part Cinnamon Syrup

3/4 part Lemon Juice

5 Dark Cherries

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Add cherries to a cocktail shaker and muddle. Combine remaining ingredients into cocktail shaker with muddled cherries. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Black Velvet

Half a flute of Champagne

Half a flute of Guinness Extra Stout

A curiously silky, velvety drink where the effervescence and dry biscuit notes of sparkling wine provide a curious coupling with Guinness ® Extra Stout, served in a Champagne flute for a touch of decadence.

Bloody Sunrise Created by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador, CAZADORES

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

3 oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Grenadine

1 Orange Slice

Cherry

In a Collins glass, combine all the ingredients with ice top with grenadine. Garnish with orange & cherry.

The Dark Side

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz. Absinthe

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Egg White

1/4 Bar Spoon Activated Charcoal

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and dry shake (no ice) for 4-6 seconds. Add ice then shake vigorously. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with 1/4 Bar Spoon of activated charcoal over top of cocktail and swirl with skewer.

Corpse Reviver #13

1/2 oz Virtue Cider Michigan Brut

1 oz Cognac

1 oz Calvados

1/2 oz Sweet Vermouth

Add all ingredients over ice and stir. Strain into a cup.

Vampire Kiss by Glenfiddich Ambassador Allan Roth

2 parts Glenfiddich Project XX

½ part sweet vermouth

¼ part olosoro sherry

¼ part tawny port

2 dashes whisky barrel aged bitters

Orange peel, to garnish

Combine all ingredients except the orange peel in a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a coupe. Express the orange peel over the cocktail and discard.

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Ofrenda by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro Reposado

1 Part Fresh Mandarin Juice

1/2 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 Part Green Cardamom (Orange Blossom) Honey Syrup

1/2 Part Egg White

Put all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass/coupe. Garnish with Edible Marigold.

Pumpkin Spiced Shotte

1 oz. Captain Morgan Jack-O’Blast

1 oz. Captain Morgan LocoNut

2. oz. Cold Brew

Top with Whipped Cream & Cinnamon

Combine Jack-O’Blast, LocoNut and cold brew in a shaker with ice. Pour into 2.5 oz. shot glass and top with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

Blood Orange Tito-Rita

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz blood orange juice

¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1 squeeze fresh orange juice

¼ oz agave

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Pro-tip: Serve in a glass with black sugar or salt rim for some festive fun. Enjoy!

Rye Elixir

1 part Bulleit Rye

1 Part green crème de menthe

1 part crème de cacao

1 part heavy cream

5 mint leaves

Veuve Clicquot Rich’s Brew

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 slices of blood orange

Candied orange peel

Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add the slices of blood orange, top with chilled Veuve Clicquot Rich, and finish with a candied orange peel

Candy Corn Gimlet by Head Bartender Nick Rini of Refinery Rooftop

2oz candy corn vodka

1oz lime juice

.75oz simple syrup

.5oz liquid egg white

1 dash of Angostura Bitters

Combine all of the above ingredients together, shake hard, and strain into a coupe.

Black Magic

1.5 oz D’USSE Cognac

1 oz St Germain Elderflower

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

4 Blackberries

5 Mint leaves

Fresh blackberries and mint leaves on metal skewer

Muddle St Germain, min and blackberries in a shaker. Add D’USSE, lemon juice, and ice, shaking vigorously until cold. Strain into a crushed ice-filled Collins glass. Garnish with a skewer of fresh blackberries and mint.

Cruzan® Midnight Potion

1 part Cruzan® Aged Light Rum

1 part Cruzan® Aged Dark Rum

1 part Cruzan® Black Strap Rum

1 parts Apricot Liqueur

3 parts Orange Juice

1 dashes Lime Bitters

Orange Peel

Cherries

Combine Cruzan Aged Light Rum, Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, apricot liqueur, orange juice and lime bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a large glass filled with ice. Float one part Cruzan® Black Strap Rum on top of each glass, then garnish with the orange peel and a cocktail pick of cherries.

Jack-O Lantern courtesy of Minibar Delivery

2 oz fresh orange juice

2 oz orange soda

1 1/2 oz Cointreau

1 1/4 oz spiced rum

Garnish: orange wheel, green sugar

Dip the rim of the glass into lime juice, then into green sugar to garnish. Fill a shaker halfway with ice. Add orange juice, orange soda, orange liqueur, and rum. Shake and strain into your glass of choice. Place orange slice on top of the drink and enjoy!

A Dark & Stormy Death

2 oz. dark rum

5 oz. Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer

Skull Ice cubes

Brandied Cherry Juice Floater

3 Lychees and 3 blueberries

Place two skull ice cubes in a highball glass. Fill shaker with 2 oz rum and ½ oz brandied cherry juice and shake to chill. Pour over ice and top with Brooklyn Crafted ginger beer. Garnish with lychee and blueberry “eyeballs.”

Belvedere Black Tie

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

25 mg Activated Coconut Charcoal

2 dashes Phychuad Bitters

Build in shaker strain and fine strain into glass, garnish with Peychaud Bitter.

Banfi’s Blood Orange Blackberry Sangria

1 750ml bottle of Riunite Lambrusco

1 cup fresh blackberries, 1 lemon, 1 blood orange sliced

½ cup blood orange juice

¼ cup Brandy (optional)

¼ cup Triple Sec

1 can of blackberry soda

Combine the sliced fruit, brandy and triple sec in a pitcher. Add Riunite Lambrusco, blood orange juice and blackberry soda.

The Jimadores Paloma

2 oz Patrón Reposado

3 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Smoke Hibiscus Syrup

5 dashes of Peychaud Bitters

5 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Ginger beer to fill

Pinch of Salt

Grapefruit snake peel as garnish

Add grapefruit, lime, salt and Patrón into shake. Add with ice and shake for 5 seconds. Straining into a Collins glass and fill with ginger beer. Pour Hibiscus Syrup on top and dash Bitters as well. Snake Grapefruit peel inside glass.

Light My Fire

1.5 oz NOLET’S Silver

.75 oz homemade cucumber and rosemary cordial

.75 oz lime juice

Shaken served on a highball topped with champagne garnish a dehydrated lime and rosemary topped with .25 oz of burned chartreuse.

Wicked Black Forest Punch Created by Willy Shine, Jägermeister Brand Meister

Serves 15ppl

15oz Jägermeister

5oz Kirschwasser

2.5oz velvet falernum

5oz Hibiscus tea syrup agave syru

5oz Fresh Lemon juice

2.5oz Passionfruit juice

2.5oz Fresh Orange juice

7.5oz Fresh pineapple juice

10oz filtered water

10 dash Angostura bitters

20oz Ginger beer

Combine all ingredients into a gallon container except the ginger beer and refrigerate. When time to serve pour into a punch bowl with big ice cube garnish with orange wheels lemon wheels & hibiscus flowers couple of chips of food grade dry ice.

Black Widow Shot by celeb caterer Andrea Correale, founder of Elegant Affairs

1 ½ oz. black vodka, very cold

½ oz. chilled cranberry juice

Fill a small cocktail glass with ice. Rim a shot glass with red sugar crystals. Pour cranberry juice over ice, shake well and strain into shot glass. Gently layer black vodka over juice. Garnish with a cherry and serve.

Sparkling Green Goblin

1.5 oz Barefoot Moscato

1.5 oz Barefoot Brut Cuvée

2 oz spiced apple cocktail mixer

Rim the edge of a champagne flute with green sugar crystals. Pour well-chilled Barefoot Moscato, Barefoot Brut Cuvée, and spiced apple cocktail mixer into the flute and stir. Garnish with a skewered green grape and, for a deeper green color, add one drop of green food color.

Laphroaig® Needle In The Hay By Devon Tarby (Los Angeles, CA)

1 part Laphroaig® Select Scotch Whisky

3/4 part Apple Brandy

1 tsp Dark Maple Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura® Bitters

Lemon Twist (for garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir until slightly chilled but still boozy. Strain into an old fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Vampire Shots by Thumbtack Chef and Owner of Let’s Eat Sonoma, Michelle Fitzgerald

4 oz. Rye or Wheat Whiskey

2 oz. Sweet Vermouth

Juice of ½ Orange

Dash of Cinnamon

Dash of Cardamom

Dash of Ground Cloves

Red Food Coloring

Combine Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Juice, the Spices and one small drop of Red Food Coloring in a large shaker. Add traditional ice and shake for at 30 seconds to chill and evenly disperse color. Pour Vampire Shot from shaker into a measuring cup with a good pour spout. Using measuring cup, pour Shots into 4 test tubes. Leave at least 1 cm at the top for the test cube cork. Add cork and serve immediately or set aside upright in a refrigerator. If not serving immediately, gently shake each test tube before serving as the ingredients will settle slightly.

Pucker Up, Prince from the Hudson Hotel

1.5 oz. Crown Royal

1 oz. Apple Pucker Liquor

0.5 oz. Pineapple Juice

Cranberry ice cube

Place cranberry ice cube into rocks glass. Combine all ingredients and pour over cube