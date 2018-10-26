Dakota Johnson, Julia Roberts, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Of The Week

From sequin jumpsuits to tulle ball gowns, this week was all about the glitz and glamour for stars like Miranda Kerr, Becky G and many more. See the best dressed celebs of the week in pics below!



Dakota Johnson stunned wearing a red sequin Celine dress at Amazon Studios’ Suspiria premiere in Los Angeles. She’s been slaying every look during this press tour — keep them coming, Dakota! Speaking of sequins, Amber Heard wore Elie Saab at the London Fields film premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. The dramatic dress was low cut and featured a thigh-high slit — sexy! Miranda Kerr also showed a lot of leg, wearing a gold sequin mini by Tom Ford at the InStyle Awards on Oct. 22. See the best dressed stars at that show right here!

Meghan Markle Oscar de la Renta tulle dress to perfection! Julia Louis -Dreyfus also wore Oscar de la Renta, an off the shoulder gown from their Resort 2019 collection, as she accepted the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for Humor on Oct. 21 in Washington, DC. Gigi Hadid wore a white Ralph Lauren suit in New York City on Oct. 23 — talk about a power look! wore her most dramatic and most beautiful look since becoming a royal in Australia on Oct. 26. She rocked the black and whitetulle dress to perfection!also wore Oscar de la Renta, an off the shoulder gown from their Resort 2019 collection, as she accepted the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for Humor on Oct. 21 in Washington, DC.wore a whitesuit in New York City on Oct. 23 — talk about a power look!

Julia Roberts arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios’ Homecoming in Los Angeles, Calif. wearing a hot pink Brandon Maxwell outfit and looked AMAZING. Becky G wore a sexy beaded jumpsuit at the Latin American Music Awards in L.A. on Oct. 25. Michelle Williams also wore sequins this week — she rocked a maroon dress at The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

Lea Michele wore David Koma‘s Printed Fringing Detailing Pony Dress from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection at the InStyle Awards on October 22, 2018. See all of the best dressed stars from this week in the gallery attached above!