Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Making Plans To Move In Together As Romance Gets Serious

Things are moving quickly for Chris Pratt & his lady Katherine Schwarzenegger! In fact, the pair reportedly are ‘in talks’ to shack up together.

It looks like Chris Pratt, 39, & Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, are ready to take their relationship to the next level. After endless church dates, dinners, and scooter-riding adventures, these two are smitten, and have even been in talks about moving in together! They are definitely getting more serious,” an insider revealed to E! News. “As in, let’s build a home and maybe discuss ring sizes serious. Chris and Katherine have been talking about possibly moving in together sometime in the near future,” they added of the couple.

When these two do eventually shack up, they will inevitably have a third roommate – Chris’ 6-year-old son, Jack, but Katherine is more than ok with this! She “adores Jack,” the insider also said. “She really sees a future with Chris.” The love birds first met thanks to Katherine’s mum, Maria Shriver, who encouraged them to go out on a date, and it didn’t take long for their romance to catch fire. The attached-at-the-hip couple have made no attempt to hide their relationship. On Oct. 19, they were caught smooching after having dinner at Tra Di Noi, an Italian restaurant in Malibu. The sexy PDA pics only further proved how smitten these two are!

It’s so sweet to see that Chris has found true love again, especially after enduring a highly-publicized divorce from Anna Faris. Apparently, moving in together isn’t the only major step forward he and his new lady could be taking this year. “Katherine and Chris are super serious, they’ve said the L word and they talk about their future together like it’s a given. They’ve only been together six months but they’re very committed,” a source close to Katherine told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s already met his family and they loved her. And Chris spends tons of time with her family too, he was friendly with her mom first so he’s very comfortable with them all. Everyone can see that Chris and Katherine are madly in love and they’re just a very good fit. The feeling is that it’s only a matter of time before they’re engaged,” the source added.