Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Making Plans To Move In Together As Romance Gets Serious

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger
Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt and his son Jack spent time with Chris' new lady Katherine Schwarzenegger in Santa Monica. Chris and Katherine met up with Katherine's brother Patrick for lunch before doing some shopping around The Promenade. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out amid engagement rumors from their friends saying they could become engaged "sooner than later." The couple that exercises together together stays together as the couple is seen enjoying an outdoor workout together on a sunny day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
They do everything together Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are seen going thru a car-wash as they can't control their joy for each other. Cris Pratt and Katherine are seen going thru a self serve carwash in West Hollywood. The Happy couple vacuumed the car them selves and tipped a worker who help dry their Vehicle. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Ref: SPL5014484 050818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Music Writer

Things are moving quickly for Chris Pratt & his lady Katherine Schwarzenegger! In fact, the pair reportedly are ‘in talks’ to shack up together.

It looks like Chris Pratt, 39, & Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, are ready to take their relationship to the next level. After endless church dates, dinners, and scooter-riding adventures, these two are smitten, and have even been in talks about moving in together! They are definitely getting more serious,” an insider revealed to E! News. “As in, let’s build a home and maybe discuss ring sizes serious. Chris and Katherine have been talking about possibly moving in together sometime in the near future,” they added of the couple.

When these two do eventually shack up, they will inevitably have a third roommate – Chris’ 6-year-old son, Jack, but Katherine is more than ok with this! She “adores Jack,” the insider also said. “She really sees a future with Chris.” The love birds first met thanks to Katherine’s mum, Maria Shriver, who encouraged them to go out on a date, and it didn’t take long for their romance to catch fire. The attached-at-the-hip couple have made no attempt to hide their relationship. On Oct. 19, they were caught smooching after having dinner at Tra Di Noi, an Italian restaurant in Malibu. The sexy PDA pics only further proved how smitten these two are!

It’s so sweet to see that Chris has found true love again, especially after enduring a highly-publicized divorce from Anna Faris. Apparently, moving in together isn’t the only major step forward he and his new lady could be taking this year. “Katherine and Chris are super serious, they’ve said the L word and they talk about their future together like it’s a given. They’ve only been together six months but they’re very committed,” a source close to Katherine told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s already met his family and they loved her. And Chris spends tons of time with her family too, he was friendly with her mom first so he’s very comfortable with them all. Everyone can see that Chris and Katherine are madly in love and they’re just a very good fit. The feeling is that it’s only a matter of time before they’re engaged,” the source added.