Chanel West Coast Shows Off Sexy Curves In Skimpy White Bodysuit — Hot New Pic

MTV personality Chanel West Coast has a super perky booty and her fans are going wild for a sexy new bodysuit pic where she’s baring her behind. We’ve got the sexy snap.

Chanel West Coast knows what her fans like, and that’s pics that show off her amazing body. The MTV Ridiculousness star took to her Instagram on Oct. 25 to flaunt her figure in a revealing white bodysuit by the Butterfly Collection Company. The 30-year-old looked to be posing on a furry pillow strewn bed and boy was she feeling confident. Her white one piece rode up through her butt cheeks to reveal her bare booty as she gave the camera a smoldering look. Chanel held her cute little Pomeranian pup across her chest and captioned the photo “Me n my baby”

The former vet of MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and aspiring singer wore her hair in an ultra-glamorous old school Hollywood pinup style. The top of her hair platinum hair is pin-flat then cascades down into retro curls. Except for the racy skin-flaunting leotard, she looks like she stepped out of the 1940’s. Chanel’s makeup is done to perfection with a smokey eye, gorgeous foundation and a pouty pink lip.

Her Instagram fans went wild for the hot photo. “Chanel just been pure heat lately,” one person commented while another wrote, “Lil booty cutie.” One person complimented her with “You have an amazing bumm” and another said “Cute little butt.” See, a woman doesn’t need to have a Kardashian sized massive booty to still get compliments!

Chanel — real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley — has been absolutely on fire lately with her Instagram account. On October 19 she shared a series of pics laying in her rose-strewn bed while wearing sexy black lingerie. “Roses are red, So are the bottom of my shoes, Took this pic in my bed, Bet you wanna hop in too,” she coyly captioned the photos. Of course, she had plenty of takers for that sexy offer.