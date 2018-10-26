15 Stars Who Made Creepy Halloween Costumes Look Sexy: Kylie Jenner As A Skeleton & More

Still not sure what to be on Halloween? Check out our round up of celebrities who have turned scary creatures like devils and skeletons into super sexy costumes!

If you’re split between being something scary or being something sexy on Halloween this year, then look no further than our gallery of celebrities who have made spooky costumes look super hot! From skeletons to devils, there have been plenty of sexy takes on classically creepy creatures that’ll give you the perfect inspiration for your own scary sexy look this year.

Devil costumes crop up every year, and they can easily be sexy. From leather accents to mini dresses, you can pretty much dress anyway you want as long as you stick with a red color scheme and put some horns on your head. Alessandra Ambrosio nailed her devil costume for an event in 2017. She opted for a red leather lace-up bodysuit which she accessorized with a cape, fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. The same year, Tinashe also went as a devil, but completed her costume with a cleavage-baring crop top, a puffer jacket, red fishnet tights, thigh-high boots and a bright wig.

But if you want something a bit darker, a skeleton might be the way to go. Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and Kim Kardashian have all put their own spins on a skeleton costume over the years, and each one involved some spooky makeup. These four stars take Halloween seriously year after year, so following their lead on Halloween costumes is always a good idea.

Devils and skeletons aren’t your only options for a sexy yet scary Halloween costume, though! Get clicking through the gallery above to see how 15 celebs have made chilling creatures look incredibly hot.