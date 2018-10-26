Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian & More: Which Starlet Is The Queen Of Corsets?

Who makes corsets look the coolest? This blast from the past trend is all the rage right now, and so many Hollywood hotties have tried the sexy look on for size. Good luck choosing a favorite!

There’s nothing like a corset to make a celeb’s curves look perfect — so it’s no wonder stars love rocking the trend! With Nicki Minaj, 35, sporting a sexy black one in her “Woman Like Me” music video with Little Mix, not to mention countless Kardashian girls throwing corset belts over their tee shirt dresses, it’s clear that this lingerie look is very versatile. Stars can pick and choose how much skin they show, whether they go with lace or leather options, and corsets fit just as perfectly on the red carpet as they do on the street. But while it’s hard to find a celebrity who hasn’t rocked the look at least once, some keep knocking it out of the park again and again.

Take the Hadid sisters, for instance. Bella, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 23, have gotten so creative with their corsets over the years. Who could forget the time Bella wore a long-sleeved white one with cutouts, pairing the bold top with even bolder lace-up pants and red hot ankle boots? Such a stunning ensemble! And her older sis was right at her level when she hit a red carpet with a black corset belt on top of a white button-down top and black skinny jeans. They know what they’re doing — and so do the Jenner girls! It’s starting to look like Kendall Jenner, 22, has a whole section of her closet devoted to corsets, and Kylie Jenner, 21, uses them for more than just waist training! She loves tying corset belts around her tees and dresses.

So click through the gallery above to see which of your favorite celebs have put their own spin on the sexy trend. Everyone from Lady Gaga, 32, to Emma Stone, 29, has given it a go.