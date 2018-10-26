Blake Shelton Raves Over Gwen Stefani As She Drops New Deluxe Album: ‘Perfection’

Blake Shelton proved once again that he’s Gwen Stefani’s biggest fan by gushing about her ‘awesomer’ new album on Twitter, and it was SO cute. See his sweet message about Gwen here.

In case it wasn’t obvious, Blake Shelton absolutely adores Gwen Stefani! The country crooner gushed over his beloved girlfriend’s new album, tweeting out the link to buy it, and adding some special love for his lady while he was at it. “Ladies and Gentlemen… THIS is how you make awesome awesomer… The best bestester… Perfection more perfectiony!!”, he tweeted. Aww! Not only does he love Gwen, but he’s so proud of her that he’s making up words to describe her. Gwen doesn’t need a publicity team when she’s got her guy!

By the way, the “new” album is actually a re-released, deluxe edition of her killer Christmas compilation, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which does feature a few new songs! We’re so excited to blast this when the weather outside is frightful. Blake’s beaming post comes shortly after HollywoodLife learned how the couple’s keeping their relationship strong and their love alive. “What makes Gwen and Blake’s relationship so strong is that it’s based entirely on trust, honesty and mutual respect for each other,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Gwen feels like her relationship with Blake is so much more loving and trusting than it was with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, the source said. “She even knows what Blake’s passwords are that he uses for his phone and computer…they really are best friends as well as lovers, there’s no secrets between them, and their relationship is so healthy, and so nurturing.”

Now that Gwen’s released her deluxe album, Blake might be able to convince her to record something new! The “I Lived It” singer, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, really, really wants to do an album together, just like Johnny Cash and wife June Carter Cash once did! It makes sense; Blake and Gwen already recorded a duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”, and it was magical. An entire album would be amazing!