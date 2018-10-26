Bebe Rexha Proudly Shows Off Curves In Lingerie & Vows To Never Change Body To Make Sample Sizes Fit

Bebe Rexha is proud of her body and she wants her fans to know it. The singer is celebrating her curves and sharing a positive message with her fans.

Note to world: Bebe Rexha loves her curves and she’s very comfortable showing them off. The 29-year-old singer made that point abundantly clear on Instagram on Oct. 26, when she shared a pic of herself flaunting her “fat” booty in nothing but a sexy two-piece and some snazzy, sparkly high heels.

Bebe captioned the pic, “Size 8 and Proud. Wanted to always be a skinny pop star but I’ll never be that. So to all the designers, don’t send me sample sizes. They won’t fit and I won’t change myself to make them fit. Work with me and my big fat a**. Love, Bebe.” The singer’s fans loved her body positive message and flooded her page with comments. “WTF ur such an inspiration and a bomb a** pop star,” one fan gushed. “@beberexha LOVE U SM.”

Bebe’s celebrity followers also applauded her post. Ne-Yo, 39, responded, writing, “Live in your thickness mama. NOBODY is complaining.” “All About That Bass” singer Meghan Trainor, 24, was equally impressed. She wrote, “YAS A****.”

It’s not the first time Bebe has celebrated her body and her curves, sending out a positive message to her fans along the way. On July 12, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing tight jeans, taken from the back and showcasing her booty. She captioned the pic, “Sorry I had to. Yes, it’s real. No it’s not photoshopped. Yes, I gained weight. Cause I’m human and I like to eat. And when I eat carbs my a** gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat a**!!!!!!” Bebe added, “Not every singer is gonna be a size zero, skinny and model looking. If that’s what you want from me then you ain’t getting it. Sorry not sorry. I’m tired of people talking about my weight.” We’re loving Bebe’s positive attitude and message!