Ashanti Slams 50 Cent For Mocking Her Over Low Concert Ticket Sales: You’re A ‘Bully’

Ashanti dissed 50 Cent hard for trolling her low ticket sales! Read about her epic comeback here!

Another day, another celebrity feud. While 50 Cent is no stranger to having beef with various musicians, he just added Ashanti to his list of celebs who have taken exception to his controversial disses. After news dropped that Ashanti had to cancel a college performance after only selling 24 tickets, 50 Cent suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that she “do Basement parties then it can still feel like it’s lit.” Whoa, shots fired! Of course, Ashanti was not going to just let this slide.

While she was arriving at LAX, the singer was stopped by paparazzi who demanded to know what she thought of his diss. “Officer Curtis better cut it out,” she told TMZ’s cameramen, laughing over 50’s shade. “I mean it’s obvious [the concert was canceled]… it was a lack of promotion. The school put out a statement to clarify that it was a lack of promotion and, you know, they shouldn’t have never did it. So, you know, no hard feelings. Thank you so much -– Curtis is definitely a bully.”

Of course, Ashanti isn’t the only person 50 Cent has dissed recently. After Kanye West met with Donald Trump at the White House, 50 dissed Ye on Instagram, writing, “You make me feel like Superman, Obama said l was a idiot fuck these n****s lm wit you Master. Let’s make America great again LOL🤨get the strap.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding their ongoing feud and whether the rapper responds to Ashanti anytime soon. In the meantime, check out all of 50 Cent’s latest pics in our gallery above.