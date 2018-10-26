Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie ‘Fighting The Urge’ To Call Brad Pitt Amid Divorce Drama: ‘She Misses His Voice’

Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt
REX/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her kids to a skating rink after a day at the Cambodian Festival. Angelina looks happy as she walks inside the building with her kids amid the ongoing custody battle between her and Brad Pitt.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie spends the day at the Combodia Town film festival in Long Beach. The actress and humanitarian was in good spirits, smiling broadly as she posed with festival participants. Jolie's oldest child, Maddox, is from Cambodia. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and son Maddox spend some quality time shopping at Fred Segal over in West Hollywood. The two were spotted walking away with ice cream in their hands. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Angelina Jolie ‘misses’ Brad Pitt a lot despite their contentious custody battle! A source close to Angelina told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she ‘wishes’ she could reach out!

Angelina Jolie is struggling with her inability to call Brad Pitt, even though their custody battle has been brutal. A source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how despite their tumultuous split she wants to reach out to him. “Angie forces herself to resist the urge to call Brad,” our source said. “She occasionally gets emotional and while sometimes she is completely over him, other times she still misses him a lot so she fights the urge to call him. Most of their communication lately has been through lawyers and assistants so she has not spoken to him directly in sometime.”

When it comes down to it, Angelina even misses the little things about Brad. “But Angelina still misses the sound of Brad’s voice,” our source went on to say. “However, given that they are still in the middle of a challenging divorce and all their custody drama, she withstands her lonely feelings. She wishes she could reach out to talk to him again about something simple like Halloween plans for the kids, but she knows it is best if she leaves him alone.”

We reported earlier how Brad seems to be hitting his stride after all the divorce drama with Angelina.
“Brad feels like his life is finally thriving again without Angelina,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels healthier, stronger and happier than he has in years. It has taken him months and months to recover from his life with Angelina and in some ways he feels permanently changed by her, like he will never be the same. But he is happily working on a project he feels passionate about and he just feels good. His career is on track, where he wants it, and he feels free to pick and choose his projects without running everything through Angelina first, which is freeing for him. His relationship with his kids has been getting better too, he gets to see them more often lately and he feels like things are finally good again.”