Vanessa Hudgens’ Sexiest Halloween Looks: 20 Times She Got In The Spooky Spirit

No one loves Halloween as much as Vanessa Hudgens! See 20 of her spookiest style moments and sexiest costumes!

Vanessa Hudgens proves year after year that she’s the queen of Halloween. From witch-themed t-shirts to skeleton costumes, the actress has no shortage of spooktacular looks. With Oct. 31 approaching, we decided to round up some of our favorite Halloween-themed ensembles that Hudgens has put together over the past few years.

Every year, Hudgens goes all out for the holiday by dressing up in themed outfits and changing her Instagram aesthetic to include only black and white images. She clearly doesn’t make it a secret how much she loves Halloween, and has even valiantly defended the holiday from British celebrities James Corden and Matt Smith who don’t get the appeal.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show in August, the High School Musical alum confirmed that she throws big Halloween parties and loves events with themes. “Halloween is my favorite holiday. I live for Halloween. I literally count down the days,” she gushed. Corden, along with the Doctor Who star, then got on her case saying that Halloween isn’t a real holiday, which set Hudgens off. “Yes it’s a holiday! It is a season! It is a celebratory season to embrace your inner darkness.” Right on, V!

Corden concluded his argument by labeling Halloween as weird, to which the Second Act star replied, “Cool, then I’m weird and I like it, ok?” Hudgens also made it clear that you don’t just celebrate the day – to really embrace the holiday, you celebrate all October long! TBH, she’s 100 percent correct, so celebrate with us by checking out all of Hudgens’ sexiest (and spookiest!) Halloween looks in the gallery above!