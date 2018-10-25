Tiny Doesn’t Feel Guilty For Making T.I.’s Side Chick Asia’h Epperson A Storyline On ‘Family Hustle’

Tiny is more than satisfied with how season 7 of ‘The Family Hustle’ is coming along! The show already addressed the drama involving T.I.’s old flame, Asia’h Epperson’s and Tiny was all for it being aired out on TV. — Here’s why!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is sleeping just fine at night, despite The Family Hustle including her drama with T.I.‘s former flame, Asia’h Epperson. In fact, the Xscape singer wanted to address the situation — where Tip was caught on tape getting cozy with the model — on the show. “Tiny doesn’t feel an ounce of guilt over discussing what happened with Asia’h on their show. They were literally in the process of filming the show when everything went down with her and the video, so of course they had to make it a part of the storyline,” a pal of Tiny’s tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “If they had not discussed it then it wouldn’t have been real.”

“Tiny wants to share her truth with her fans, that’s why they watch. When they watch ‘Family Hustle’ they are seeing the real, real of what is going on in her family and relationship and it’s always been that way,” the insider explains, adding that if they “would have just left what happened with Asia’h out then it wouldn’t have been authentic at all.”

The source goes on to admit that the situation involving Asia’h really impacted Tip and Tiny’s relationship, and the progress they had made to repair their marriage. “It was important to Tiny that she show her side of things and how they dealt with it on the show,” her pal says. “She knows she and Tip aren’t the only ones facing these kind of issues so even though it was very personal, Tiny felt good about sharing because she knows it will help someone out there. And besides, it was already very far from private. — The video was already out there, it’s not like it was any kind of secret.”

As we previously reported, Tip was caught on video cozying up to Asia’h while backstage at his Indiana show on June 16. After the video went viral, Tip revealed that he did not spend Father’s Day with Tiny and their kids — Zonnique, Major Philant, Domani, Messiah, King, and even baby Heiress — because they weren’t “rockin’” with him following the release of the video.

However, that’s all changed now. Tip, Tiny and their kids have been been one happy family, as seen in photos online. And, they all united for Tip’s birthday recently, where they shared sweet family photos from the party.

And, incase you didn’t hear, Tip and Tiny are back on the small screen for season seven of The Family Hustle, despite the show’s prior ending. As we previously reported, Tip and Tiny have been secretly filming the reality show in Atlanta this year. The news came after the show, which aired on VH1 since 2011, announced that it would end after season six back in March 2017.

As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce from Tip back in December 2016. But, when it came time for their hearing in March 2017, the legal meeting was dropped since Tip never received the papers. Ever since then, the pair has been trying to work things out, as seen documented on Xscape: Still Kickin’ It TV special. These days, Tiny and Tip are doing much better.