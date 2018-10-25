Breaking News
Time Warner Center Bomb Scare: Building Evacuated Again After 2 Suspicious Packages Found

Law enforcement officials are investigating two ‘unattended packages’ at the Times Warner Center, which is where CNN is located. Here’s everything we know about the ongoing situation.

Time Warner Center, the home of CNN at 10 Columbus Circle, was the scene of a second evacuation in two days after two more suspicious packages were discovered at the scene. The only floors affected so far are the second and third floors, as the packages were found on the third floor, despite early reports that the first floor had also been evacuated. This comes just one day after a bomb was mailed to CNN, a device that was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. That evacuation actually went down when the network was on the air covering the devices that were sent to the Obamas and the Clintons.

Regarding this second bomb threat, NYPD told HollywoodLife, “We are evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall located at 10 Columbus Circle.” At a rally last night, Donald Trump addressed the bombs sent to the Obamas, the Clintons and other of his political adversaries. “I want to begin tonight’s rally by discussing the suspicious devices and packages that were mailed to former and current high-ranking government officials. My highest duty as president is to keep America safe,” he told the audience. Check out a pic of people vacating the area below!

