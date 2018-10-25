Andy and the crew have to suddenly shift their plans when they realize that a building on a fire has kids inside. Watch this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 25 episode of ‘Station 19’ now!

The members of Station 19 are faced with more than they bargained for in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 25 episode. Maya (Danielle Savre) discovers that there’s no water coming through the main line as the crew is trying to put out a building fire. Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) decides that they may just have to let the structure burn. As Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) and Jack (Grey Damon) are checking the perimeter, Jack notices plastic bottles and cans surrounding the building.

Jack realizes those bottles and cans are makeshift burglar alarms for those inside. This building can’t just burn. There are innocent civilians inside! Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) sees someone coming out of the building, along with another young girl close behind him. Andy tries to take the young girl to safety, but the girl is not having it. She’s determined to go back inside. “Are you coming?” the girl asks Andy. “There are five more kids about to burn inside. A little help?” Andy and the rest of the crew are going to have to act fast to make sure these kids get out alive.

Also during the episode, Sullivan assigns each member of the crew a specialty skill to learn, and Ryan is caught off guard when he comes face-to-face with someone from his past. Station 19 recently got a full season 2 order from ABC. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.