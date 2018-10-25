8 Stars Making Mini Skirts Work In The Fall: Chrissy Teigen & More

Baby it’s cold outside, but that doesn’t mean mini skirts are off limits! Stars are still rocking the summer staple well into October and look fab. See Chrissy Teigen and more stars baring a little leg in the fall!

Just because the weather’s getting chilly, doesn’t mean you can’t still show a little leg! Mini skirts are a totally transitional piece of clothing — you just have to know how to rock it! Be it sexy tights, thigh-high boots, or even bare legs, stars like Chrissy Teigen are still taking to the streets in minis at the end of October. Beautiful Chrissy was just spotted in an incredibly chic, and honestly impressive, outfit on October 22 while out and about in New York City. What you should know is that it’s been dipping into the 40s in NYC this week, and Chrissy’s still walking around in a mini like it’s nothing.

We’re dying to copy this look head-to-toe, still. She looked casual and cute in a black sweater tucked into a tiger-striped mini by Proenza Schouler, paired with Jimmy Choo x Off-White thigh-high black boots. For a cookbook author, mother of a newborn and a toddler, and the head of a new Target cookware line, Chrissy sure looks fresh-faced and beautiful. We’re kinda jealous! You can see Chrissy’s full outfit below.

Kendall Jenner looked fab last month when she rocked an all-white outfit during Paris Fashion Week. It was chilly enough that she had to wear a jacket, but she still went out with bare legs. Now that’s dedication to looking sexy! Honestly, considering she lives in Los Angeles, we’re sure she’ll never put her skirt collection away this season!

To see more pics of your favorite stylish celebs, like Iggy Azalea, Olivia Culpo, and Yovanna Ventura wearing mini skirts in fall