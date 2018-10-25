Starbucks Witch’s Brew Frappuccino: Everything To Know About The Spooky Fall Drink

Forget trick-or-treating. The best Halloween treat is now at Starbucks! Find out more about their new Witch’s Brew Frappucino and where you can snag one this October!

Listen up ghosts and ghouls! Starbucks has a new holiday-themed drink, but it’s not competing with your beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte. This new frappucino is Halloween-only, and it’s legitimately scary looking. Starbucks just announced their brand new Witch’s Brew Frappunico, a purple, green, and cold concoction that looks like it came straight out of a cauldron. The drink is orange crème flavored, and colored with green chia seeds — and a pinch of green, “lizard scale” powder (probably matcha powder), according to Starbucks. The lucky few who’ve sampled the spooky drink already say it tastes just like an Orange Creamsicle! And no, drinking it won’t turn you into a frog. Sign us up!

The drink is available starting October 25 for a limited time at participating Starbucks locations. Unfortunately, those locations are only in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and part of the Caribbean. So please, treat your baristas kindly and don’t freak out if you can’t order one. We’re looking at you, Sanderson sisters! For our readers in Japan, there’s actually another Halloween frappucino available instead, the Halloween Witch. This drink is made with apple compote, caramel cookie crumble, milk, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream. So basically, it’s like drinking apple pie through a straw, which sounds delightful. Not exactly Halloween-themed, but still perfect for fall.

Starbucks has been totally embracing the weird frapuccinos lately. They already fulfilled the prophecy and did an Orange Mocha Frappucino, making a joke from Zoolander come to life. Their previous Halloween treats include the Franken Frappuccino in 2014, the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016, and the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017. All delicious!

Our biggest dream is for these limited-edition drinks to actually be served year-round! Look, just because it’s snowing or something doesn’t mean we don’t want to feel like a witch all the time!