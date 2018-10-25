Rihanna ‘Struggling’ With Chris Brown & Drake’s Friendship: She’s ‘Nervous’ They’re Talking About Her

After years as enemies, Rihanna’s exes Drake and Chris Brown are now good pals. We’ve got details on how she’s worried that they could be talking about her behind her back.

It would make any woman nervous when two ex-boyfriends suddenly became pals. It’s all the more worrisome for Rihanna, as Chris Brown and Drake are now hanging out together and she’s flipping out that they could be comparing stories about her. “Rihanna is struggling with the budding bromance between her exes Chris and Drake, she kinda doesn’t really believe it. The more Rihanna learns about more time the guys are spending together, the more nervous and curious she gets about what they talk about,” a source close to the “Wild Thoughts” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She feels like they must talk about her so she is really dying to find out what they say exactly,” our insider continues. Drizzy and Breezy shocked the world when the two hung out recently at Drake’s epic 32nd birthday bash on Oct. 22. The event had a 2000’s theme and the “In My Feeling”s singer stunned fans by posing for pics with his former enemy Chris. They looked totally bro’ed up, hugging it out in one pic and posing like pals in another.

The guys were pals and collaborated following Chris’ 2009 split with Rihanna after he assaulted her following a pre-Grammy’s party. But as the years passed, RiRi and Drake grew closer and the relationship between the two men soured. In June of 2012 they got into a bottle tossing fight inside New York’s WIP nightclub where Chris later showed off that it left him with a bloody cut on his chin.

In April of 2015 during an interview on EVR Radio, Drake said of Breezy “His insecurities are the fact that I make better music than him, that I’m more popping than him and that at one point in life the woman that he loves fell into my lap.” Chris responded back by tweeting “LOL.” Two months later in June of that year, Drake told GQ that “I hear he has everything he could want now. I don’t want my name to be synonymous with that guy’s name. I really don’t. I wish we could sit down, just like you and me are right now, and talk it out man-to-man. But that’s not going to happen.” Drizzy went on to officially date Rihanna, 30, in the fall of 2016 but things fell apart when he just couldn’t be a one woman man.

A thaw between the two guys started to show when in June of 2018, Chris posted an Instagram pic of Drake’s art for his double album Scorprion and showed his support. By September Drizzy and Breezy began following each other on Instagram and now they’re hanging out as pals at his birthday bash! No wonder Rihanna’s got to wonder if they’re swapping stories about her.