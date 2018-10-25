Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Date Revealed & It’s Only 7 Months After They Started Dating

New romantic details about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming wedding have excitingly been revealed. We now not only know where the lovebirds are getting married but we also know when!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, are getting married very soon and we can’t help but be thrilled for the darling couple! The lovebirds are so smitten with each other that they are planning on having their wedding before the end of this year, according to a source at Us Weekly. “The wedding is happening in India in December,” the source said.

Although Nick and Priyanka have yet to confirm the date, December nuptials would mean that the duo will be married just seven months after they first started dating! The quick walk down the aisle isn’t surprising though considering Nick and Priyanka were close friends for a while before they turned the friendship to romance back in May. They became engaged just two months later in July so a year-end wedding would definitely be a way to make 2018 one very romantic year!

In addition to the dating, engagement and upcoming marriage, Nick and Priyanka may also have a new home to add to the year’s highlights. It was recently revealed that Nick bought an amazing Beverly Hills mansion for $6.5 million just three months before he asked Priyanka to marry him. The purchase most likely means that the soon-to-be husband and wife will spend at least some time living there, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

To top it all off, it seems Nick and Priyanka are also thinking about starting a family soon. The actress spoke with E! News on Oct. 17 and made a comment about how since some of her friends are having babies, she needs to have one soon too. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!’,” she said.