Megyn Kelly Reportedly Out At NBC Just 2 Days After Controversial Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly has reportedly been fired by NBC just 2 days after her controversial comments about blackface and race. — This is according to multiple reports. Here’s what we know!

Megyn Kelly, 47, is out of a job at NBC, according to multiple reports. While NBC has not confirmed the cancellation of Megyn Kelly Today, TMZ reports that Kelly is out at the network and will not be back on air unless a “Hail Mary is thrown and caught at some point today.” Kelly’s reported exit from NBC comes in wake of the controversy surrounding her comments about blackface, which she made on her show, October 23. Page Six has also reported that Kelly is out of the 9-o’clock hour at NBC. CNN has also reported that her exit appears to be imminent.

Rumors of Kelly’s exit surfaced as soon as her comments made headlines on Tuesday. Then, just two days after the controversial episode, Kelly did not host her morning show on Thursday, October 25. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” a spokesperson for NBC News said. The former Fox News host premiered Megyn Kelly Today in September 2017.

As you may know, Kelly came under fire on Tuesday, October 23, when she held a roundtable about offensive Halloween costumes. “What is racist?” she asked on air during a panel with Jenna Bush Hager, Jacob Soboroff and Melissa Rivers. Kelly then stated that wearing blackface was considered OK when she was a kid “as long you were dressing up as a character.”

Al Roker on Megyn Kelly’s blackface apology: “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.” pic.twitter.com/nt7YhCRU18 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2018

Soon after the backlash hit its peak online, it appears as though the same went down at NBC behind closed doors. The day after Kelly’s remarks, her colleagues went on air and slammed her, with Al Roker demanding and apology from her on behalf of the American people. “The fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color round the country,” Roker said in part.

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, who were also on air with Roker, had their own opinions as well. Melvin called Kelly’s comments “indefensible” and “stupid. Meanwhile, Guthrie, seemed extremely uncomfortable, and as a result, she didn’t say much. “It is uncomfortable, obviously, because Megyn is a colleague at NBC News,” Guthrie said.

Morgan Radford, who narrated the segment, said it was a “learning moment” for Kelly and for viewers, as it “really gifted us the opportunity to have this conversation and a public discourse. We now have the courage and we have the platform to have conversations like this, even when they’re uncomfortable, because we can see they’re still necessary.”

After her comments, Kelly issued two apologies. First, she sent an apology via an internal email to her NBC colleagues on the day she made the comments (October 23). In the email, Kelly stated that she has “never been a ‘pc’ [politically correct] kind of person.” Then, she opened her October 24 show by saying, “I’m sorry. … The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense.”