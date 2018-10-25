Meghan Markle Shows Bump In Pretty White Gown — Her Breathtaking Pregnancy Looks So Far

This Royal Tour came at a perfect time, because Meghan has been wearing so many outfits, and showing off that baby bump! She had 3 looks on Oct. 25 — see them below.

Meghan Markle, 37, wore a gorgeous white dress by Theia Couture as she had dinner with the King of Tonga on Oct. 25. The gown was fitted and showed off her growing bump. She carried a black Givenchy clutch in one hand, and held hands with Prince Harry with the other. She wore black pumps and accessorized with some delicate earrings and a bracelet. Her hair was up in a gorgeous chignon, and she had a big smile on her face. Another noteworthy piece she wore was Harry’s mother’s Diana‘s aquamarine ring, which she also wore at her wedding reception in May.

As the couple arrived in Tonga, Meghan left the plane wearing a gorgeous red dress by Self Portrait. Unfortunately, she kept the tag on and had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction! But she looked stunning in the belted dress — there is no doubt about that. She wore Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in navy and carried a Dior clutch as she greeted dignitaries and children at the Fua’amotu Airport.

A few hours earlier, Meghan stunned in a bold, green dress by Jason Wu during their final engagement in Fiji. She cradled her bump and smiled as the crowd cheered! She wore her hair down, and rocked gold earrings. Meghan has worn so many dresses and outfits so far on this Royal Tour, and it’s still going! See every outfit she has rocked since announcing her pregnancy in the gallery attached above!