Meghan Markle Has A Wardrobe Malfunction In Tonga That We Can All Relate To — See Pics

Meghan Markle is totally the most relatable royal ever! The mom-to-be stepped off a plane in the Kingdom of Tonga on Oct. 24 and revealed a wardrobe malfunction that’s happened to all of us. See the photos!

Meghan Markle, 37, is just like us! When she arrived in the Kingdom of Tonga in that gorgeous red dress, she had accidentally left the tag on the dress! The wardrobe malfunction was visible as the Duchess of Sussex walked with Prince Harry, 34, off the plane. Don’t lie, we’ve all left the tag on something that we’ve worn out and about. The tag reportedly said “returns will only be accepted if this tag remains attached,” according to Daily Mail. Maybe Meghan has plans to return it!

Meghan showed off her growing baby bump in the red Self-Portrait maxi dress that runs for $444. She paired her red dress with cute navy heels. The Duchess has rocked a number of glamorous looks while on her first royal tour with Prince Harry, including a floral dress, a stunning caped gown, and a high-slit maxi dress. Meghan has been handling the royal tour while pregnant effortlessly. She’s such an inspiration!

Just one day before the Prince Harry and Meghan left for the Kingdom of Tonga, Meghan had to be rushed out of a Fiji market over a “security risk.” After just a few minutes inside the market, the pregnant Duchess was rushed to her car. You can never be too careful! Meghan has also scaled back on some of her royal events on the tour to rest. Right before the couple embarked on their royal tour, they announced they were expecting their first child in spring 2019. The news comes just 5 months after their royal wedding in May 2018. The couple’s royal tour will conclude on Oct. 31, and they’ll head back to London on Nov. 1.