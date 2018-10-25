Did Meghan Markle Just Hint She’s Due In April? — See Jewelry That Has Fans Convinced

Meghan may have dropped a major hint about her due date with three new rings! Looks like her little one is coming in the spring. Take a look!

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, have a little one on the way — and the royals just might have hinted at when their baby will arrive. While on their first royal tour, Meghan and Harry stopped in Sydney and attended an Invictus Games event. The mom-to-be was sleek and stunning in a black top, matching pants and a white blazer, but not even a cute outfit and a budding belly could distract from her new ring trio! The three rings, designed by Ecksand, each sported a stone. The green one could represent Meghan’s August birthday and the blue would match Harry’s birthday in September, but what about the diamond? That’s the stone for April, which means maybe the cute couple are expecting a little one that month.

If this is true, it doesn’t quite match up with the due date hinted at in their pregnancy announcement on Oct. 15. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.” After this was revealed, many felt the royal was about twelve weeks — but an April due date would mean that she’s further along than everyone thought.

Her baby bump does look pretty big in certain dresses, after all! Meghan has been flaunting her belly throughout her royal tour, sometimes in multiple outfits a day.

All we want to know now is, are these two having a boy or a girl? With her due date possibly figured out, it’s time to start analyzing her outfits for traces of pink and blue.