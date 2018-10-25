McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib For A Limited Time: How Long Can You Get It For?

Fan of weirdly shaped meat and ‘BBQ sauce’? Have we got a story for you. The McRib is back! Find out when and where you can score one of McDonald’s elusive sandwiches before they disappear again.

Nessie. Bigfoot. The McRib. McDonald’s legendary sandwich seems to only appear when it wants to, and right now, we’re being graced by its presence again. McRibs are back on the menu at 9000 McDonald’s locations starting “this month.” There’s no word on how long the allegedly delicious sandwich will be available, so you better get your sauce-covered mitts on one right away! For the unfamiliar, the McRib was been appearing randomly, without warning at McDonald’s, and disappearing in the same manner since 1981. The sandwich consists of boneless pork pressed into a shape arguably resembling ribs, that’s slathered with barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and pickles. It’s served on a hoagie bun.

McDonald’s suggested in a press release that customers download the McDonald’s Finder app to find locations that stock the sandwich. This time around, you can even order the McRib through the Uber Eats app and get it delivered to you at home so you can spend some quality time with your rare and coveted sandwich at home. If there really aren’t any participating McDonald’s near you, or you somehow don’t make the time to go there before the sweet, sweet sandwich disappears like a ship into the night, don’t fret. It’ll be back. It’ll always be back. The McRib will outlive us all.

If that’s not your thing, McDonald’s also announced a fancy new breakfast item. Triple Breakfast Stacks are sandwiches made with two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties, topped with smoked bacon and an egg. You can get the whole thing served on a McMuffin, biscuit, or pancakes. Eat up!