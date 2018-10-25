Little Mix Drops New ‘Woman Like Me’ Video With Nicki Minaj & Fans Go Wild: ‘Never Been So Blessed’

Little Mix delivered an important message in the music video for its new track, ‘Woman Like Me.’ The visuals are truly out of this world, as almost every fan pointed out!

Little Mix brought its sass-filled lyrics to life in the music video for “Woman Like Me,” which came out on Oct. 24! As an example, one of the verses go, “My momma always said ‘Girl, you’re trouble’ / And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me.” The girl gang demonstrated it’s “trouble” by stepping into black bodysuits, grabbing a chair, and launching into sexy synchronization. The video was a big farewell to society’s expectations that have tied down women for so long. Ladies Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall basically flipped off those stereotypes as they paraded in even more wild fits, both elegant and club-appropriate, while singing the girl anthem. And when guest rapper Nicki Minaj popped in as a royal portrait on the wall and asked, “can you handle all this derrière,” fans really couldn’t.

“THE CONCEPT. THE LOOKS. THE AUDACITY. THE SONG. WOW LITTLE MIX REALLY DIDNT COME TO PLAY GAMES,” a fan tweeted after the video’s release. Many other fans couldn’t get over the set of the music video, which was set in a mansion you’d expect to read about in a Jane Austen novel. Another listener couldn’t help but tweet in all-caps, writing, “THEY GAVE US THE BEST VISUALS EVER. I’VE NEVER BEEN SO BLESSED BEFORE. THANK YOU LITTLE MIX.” And on a similar note, a third fan tweeted, “The visuals. The video. The outfits. Makeup. Hair. Everything on point. You go girls… Power of woman!!” The tweets about visuals and girl power went on. The response made it clear that this is a music video that women really needed.

The ladies of Little Mix, Nicki, and music director Marc Klasfeld truly outdid themselves! Now we’re even more pumped for the group’s fifth album, LM5, which will be released on Nov. 16. And we can expect even more odes to women empowerment. “So we wrote this song [‘Woman’s World’] when the whole #MeToo movement was coming about,” Jade told Noisey in an interview published on Oct. 11. “You know…I was so angry about what was going on. It was important to write it with Jez, [a songwriter] who’s a man. It holds an important message.”

Watch the video above to see the visuals for yourself! This may just be Little Mix’s best music video yet.