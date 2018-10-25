Lily-Rose Depp, 19, Goes Topless For V Magazine, As Romance W/ Timothee Chalamet Heats Up

Lily-Rose Depp is one fire in her new ‘V’ magazine cover. See the latest photo of the model, where she dares to bare all.

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is all grown up. The 19-year-old stunner went topless in her new cover for V Magazine! The sexy cover was unveiled on Oct. 25, and the model used nothing but her own hands to cover her bare chest. The star is used to flaunting what she’s got for major fashion brands, such as Chanel, but this spicy photo took her modeling skills to a whole new level. We wonder how her dad Mr. Depp feels about this pic!

We’re sure that Lily-Rose’s new lover boy, Timothee Chalamet approved of the stunning photo. The pair have been spending quite the amount of time together, and if you had any question as to where the pair stand, speculate no more. The two stars solidified their romance with a very public smooch on Oct. 11! The two took part in a pre-dinner date makeout at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in NYC’s East Village, a source told E!. The ‘A Faithful Man’ co-stars weren’t afraid to flaunt their PDA!

The eye-catching cover isn’t the only thing that has people talking about Lily-Rose. Inside the glossy pages of the mag, she strikes a pose with none other than Pamela Anderson, 51. The gorgeous model posed alongside the Baywatch album for an especially seductive shot, where they stood back to back. Lily rocks a pink feathered boa in the pic, while Pamela takes a more risqué approach and poses with her hand on her mouth.

Lil was evidently ecstatic over the cover! “Thank you @vmagazine ! This cover means so much to me, shot with love by my amazing friend @lukegilford whose talent and kindness knows no bounds,” she said in her Instagram post about the cover. This is by no means the first time that Lily-Rose has posed topless, though. Back in June, she participated in a topless fashion shoot with Vogue Russia.