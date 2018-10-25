Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Bummed By 158 Lb. Weight After Stormi’s Birth: Watch New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Cheer up Kylie! Watch a new sneak peek clip of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ where Kylie’s sisters console her during a ‘discouraging’ photoshoot.

Even the stunning Kylie Jenner, 21, has insecurities, just like the rest of us! In a new sneak preview of Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, the mom to Stormi Webster shared some honest feeling about her post-pregnancy body. “This is going to be my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing my first few fittings and getting back into it, it’s kind of hard and discouraging,” she says in the clip. “Kylie, you look amazing,” Khloé Kardashian, 34, reassures her sister. “And your belly button is back to normal!” But – Kylie couldn’t be solaced. “I’m still 158 [lbs.],” Kylie responds.

Of course her sisters weren’t letting Kylie off easy, and like the golden girls they are, tried to lift her spirits even more! “Kylie, I’m not kidding, you look insane,” Kourtney Kardashian chimed in. “Your body looks f—ing crazy,” Khloé added. “It just doesn’t,” Kylie responded back. The sisters were getting ready to pose for their Calvin Klein campaign in the clip, but the video provided an eye-opening look at the normalcy of Kylie’s postpartum weight struggles. This isn’t the first time Kylie has brought up her pregnancy weight gain to the public. In March, she revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy, in a since-deleted tweet.

Despite it taking some time to snap back to her pre-pregnancy weight, motherhood seems to be entirely rewarding for the reality star. Earlier this week, on Oct. 23, she and Travis Scott took their baby girl to her first ever pumpkin patch! The fam got into the Halloween holiday spirit, and celebrated the festive season with a series of sweet snapshots. The fall outing, which took place at Underwood Family Farms in San Fernando Valley, had hearts everywhere melting into a puddle! In one photo, the family even cuddled up on a stack of hay bales.

Watch the sneak peak of the forthcoming episode above! Don’t worry Kylie, regardless of how your postpartum weight loss journey unfolds, fans still got love for ya!