Kim Kardashian’s Hot Body Has Inspired Kanye West To Work On His Own Sexy Makeover
Kim Kardashian is in the best shape of her life and her flawless figure is giving everyone major body inspiration vibes — even her husband Kanye West. Now, he’s hitting the gym to keep up!
“Kanye has been working out again, he’s got a trainer and he’s committed to a real body make-over,” says our source. “He wants to get his abs back and look and feel his best. When Kanye’s got extra weight on it’s hard on his self-confidence, he’s got body insecurities too, it’s not just Kim that suffers.” It’s hard to imagine that a sex symbol like Kim would ever feel insecure but she does — and her stunning little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, recently admitted she does too. Of course just because Kim feels insecure sometimes that doesn’t mean her body isn’t beautiful — we think she’s pretty much perfect and so does Kanye. “Kim’s a big motivator for him,” reveals our source. “She looks so damn good right now, he wants to look his best too.” We don’t blame you, ‘Ye.