Kim Kardashian’s Hot Body Has Inspired Kanye West To Work On His Own Sexy Makeover

Lately, Kanye West, 41, is being talked about more for his political statements and his love of MAGA, than his music. But the outspoken rapper might soon be known for his rock hard abs. A source close to Kanye tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s hitting the gym hard and is determined to look his best for his sexy wife Kim Kardashian, 39. Kim has been on her fitness grind for over a year now and has never looked better. It’s totally understandable that Kanye would feel the pressure to get in top form too.

“Kanye has been working out again, he’s got a trainer and he’s committed to a real body make-over,” says our source. “He wants to get his abs back and look and feel his best. When Kanye’s got extra weight on it’s hard on his self-confidence, he’s got body insecurities too, it’s not just Kim that suffers.” It’s hard to imagine that a sex symbol like Kim would ever feel insecure but she does — and her stunning little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, recently admitted she does too. Of course just because Kim feels insecure sometimes that doesn’t mean her body isn’t beautiful — we think she’s pretty much perfect and so does Kanye. “Kim’s a big motivator for him,” reveals our source. “She looks so damn good right now, he wants to look his best too.” We don’t blame you, ‘Ye.