Kim Kardashian Slammed By Fans For Photoshopping Her ‘Fake’ Butt To Look ‘Smaller’ In New Pic

Fans are wondering where Kim Kardashian’s booty went in a promotional photo for KKW Beauty! See the ad that has stirred up a frenzy in the ‘KUWTK’ star’s Instagram comments section on Oct. 24, here!

Kim Kardashian’s butt broke the Internet again…but not for the reason you’d expect! To promote KKW Beauty’s new collection of pigments, “Flashing Lights,” the CEO modeled her makeup in a promotional photo on Oct. 24. Rather than focusing on her eyelids, fans were looking at Kim’s booty, which appeared shrunken to fans. You know, the same derriere that made headlines for its impressive size on the December 2014 cover of PAPER. Many Instagram users are now crying “Photoshop”!

“Crazy how they photoshopped yr fake butt to make it smaller. What an oxymoron,” user @e4russells commented. Confused fan @mouradalouanart wrote, “Does her butt look tiny or is [it] just me?” The account @freshbrewery chimed in, writing, “Well kimberly this has been photoshopped within an inch of its life.” And the list of Photoshop jokes and accusations go on! The picture under fire arrived on Kim’s feed just days after her photo shoot with Richardson magazine surfaced. In one of the editorial photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s butt is poking out from a bathtub, and looks anything but “tiny.”

The small butt phenomenon follows just two weeks after yet another Photoshop controversy. As we’ve told you on Oct. 8, Kim was accused of editing a picture yet again — but it wasn’t of her that time! Instead, the picture was of her 9-month-old daughter, Chicago West, and her eight-month-old niece, Stormi Webster. Kim appears to have only applied a filter over the original photo that Kylie Jenner, 21, first shared, but mom-shamers were quick to claim it was “Photoshop.” Really, it’s the go-to insult for KarJenner haters!

In light of the Photoshop rumors, we have heard that Kim has been self-conscious about her figure. “Kim has confessed to Kanye [West] many times that she’s insecure about her body, which is crazy to him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 22. “He really struggles with it because he thinks she is the most amazing goddess in the world.” Agreed, Kanye — no matter Kim’s booty size!