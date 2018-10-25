17 Times Kim Kardashian Proved She’s The Queen Of Halloween With Sexy Costumes

How does she do it? When it comes to sexy Halloween costumes, Kim Kardashian knocks it out of the park every single time. Take a trip down memory lane and check out her hottest outfits yet!

It’s hard enough coming up with one cute Halloween costume, but Kim Kardashian, 38, manages to deliver multiple sexy outfits every year! In fact, her costumes are so iconic that she must be planning them all year long. There’s no rushing perfection, right? Last year alone, she stepped out in four phenomenal outfits — and each one followed a theme! She showed off her toned tummy in a yellow Cher costume, sported a strapless dress and platinum wig as Madonna, and channeled Aaliyah in a diamond bra top and leather pants. Kim finished the musical icon theme with a bang as Selena Quintanilla in a cutout purple jumpsuit. She even let other people in on the fun, as well. Her BFF Jonathan Cheban, 44, dressed as Sonny Bono, while older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was Michael Jackson.

Sexy costumes like these aren’t anything new for the reality star! Dating all the way back to before she was a major name, Kim has stunned in one outfit after another. It’s a wonder there’s anything left for her to be each year! She’s had costumes all over the spectrum, ranging from Catwoman to Anna Wintour and proving she can make latex jumpsuits just as sexy as tweed. We can’t help but wonder if she’s got a favorite? It must be hard to choose, considering she’s been a pirate, a belly dancer, the Queen of Hearts, Red Riding Hood… The list goes on and on! Kim has worn a couple of outfits more than once — maybe that means she likes them the most?

The sexy star sported a Princess Jasmine outfit in 2009, but pulled it back out of the costume closet to match her daughter North West, 5, years later. Her son Saint West, 2, joined the party as a little Aladdin! Kim even rewore a gorgeous mermaid costume for North’s themed third birthday party.

What will she be this year? The opportunities are literally endless, but she’s sure to be stunning. Until then, see how high Kim has set the bar by clicking through the gallery above for sexy shots of her previous looks.