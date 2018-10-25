Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan Thompson Flirty Instagram Comment Amidst Split Rumors

Amidst all her cryptic messages about pain and heartbreak, Khloe Kardashian shocked fans by subtly sending love to Tristan Thompson in an Instagram comment. See her flirty message here!

Khloe Kardashian didn’t go to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the start of the new NBA season, and all signs lately have pointed to trouble in paradise for the couple. However, when he commented on one of her recent Instagram pics with several ‘heart eye’ emojis, she left a shocking message in response — by sending those same emojis right back! Since Khloe has been posting tons of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story lately that hint at relationship issues with Tristan, fans were shocked to see her seemingly flirting with him on the same social media site.

Things first became strained for Khloe and Tristan last April, after videos surfaced that showed him cheating on her on more than one occasion. This all went down just days before Khloe gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, so she completely immersed herself in raising the baby, rather than focusing on the drama with her boyfriend. For weeks, Khloe kept quiet about what was going on, but eventually proved she was staying with her man by showing up to his home playoff games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, they moved back to California together for the summer.

Everything seemed to be going great all summer long — Tristan even got back in the family’s good graces — but Khloe’s decision to stay behind with True when he left for Cleveland at the start of the new NBA season quickly led to speculation that something might be up. Plus, all the cryptic quotes that Khloe has been sharing on her page haven’t done anything to quell rumors of a possible split.

“She very much seems over Tristan,” People reported on Oct. 24. The mag’s source added that Khloe is completely focused on True and other “happy things” in her life at the moment, rather than her relationship drama. Well, those heart eye emojis certainly tell a different story!