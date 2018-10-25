Kendall Jenner’s Head Looks Weirdly Small In Oversized Coat & The Jokes Are Pouring In

The peanut gallery is saying Kendall Jenner’s head looks like a peanut in this new photo from a recent photoshoot! In the snap, Kendall is pictured wearing a massive, oversized red puffer jacket, and the internet’s got jokes!

Kendall Jenner‘s latest photoshoot has the internet in hysterics! The model, 22, sported an oversized, red “Super Puff” jacket by Aritzia in photos posted by Vogue France on Twitter, and something seems a bit off. Kendall’s jacket is so oversized that it actually makes her head appear smaller than it is. — And, the internet took notice.

“Winter is coming,” the magazine tweeted alongside the photo. And, while the mag isn’t wrong about that, many fans thought KJ’s outfit choice was indeed, wrong. Twitter goers began flooding the comments of the photo with memes of their own faces edited onto Kendall’s body, along with other laughing memes and even some epic comparisons to other figures. “Any resemblance isn’t purely coincidental,” one person tweeted with a side-by-side photo of Kendall next to the Michelin Man.

“How your girl looks when she says she’s cold and you give her your coat,” another person joked. Meanwhile, one Twitter user wrote, “This is what P.E. teachers would be wearing during winter while shouting at students to stop complaining that it’s too cold”. Other fans even compared Kendall to her brother-in-law, Kanye West‘s oversized outfit he wore in the music video for “I Love It”, which features Lil Pump.

Taking fashion tips from her brother in law pic.twitter.com/oJTnkv5UtT — Jesse CustaaARGHH! 🎃🕸️👻 (@Reverend_Custer) October 25, 2018

While Kendall has yet to address online critics, she took to Instagram after Vogue France posted the photo to promote the shoot. However, her post included a collage of snaps with the oversized shot nowhere in sight. “The warmest. The coolest. The baddest,”Kendall captioned the photo promoting the jacket.

The Aritzia jacket Kendall is wearing in the shot is available in a variety of colors. However, the jacket advertised for purchase, does not appear as large as Kendall’s in the photo from the mag. So, it’s unclear if Vogue France edited the photo to make the jacket appear oversized.