Kelly Rowland Slams Rumor She Bleached Her Skin: I’m ‘Proud To Be Chocolate’

Kelly Rowland is fervently denying rumors that she bleached her skin! Here’s what she had to say about all the speculation!

Kelly Rowland is speaking out after some of her fans accused of her bleaching her skin, and she’s setting the record straight once and for all. “I just landed in L.A. and I saw that a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my god, she bleaches her skin,” Kelly said in a Instagram post, which you can watch below. “Now, I never answer questions like this because I think it’s so stupid or even say anything or comments about this, but I’m not… one to bleach my skin, nor do I want to bleach my skin, nor do I have to bleach my skin. I don’t even think that… It’s not for me.”

Kelly also went on to debunk these wild rumors. “So, don’t go saying stupid stuff like that,” Kelly went on to say. “Have you ever thought it could be the lighting… Dude, I am still chocolate, forever chocolate, proud to be chocolate! Shout out to all my chocolate girls!” Check out her full statement below!

Kelly previously told us what it was like reuniting with Beyonce at Coachella. “Coachella was amazing, amazing, amazing,” Kelly told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was honestly like me and the girls just picked up right where we left off. Beyonce did incredible planning. She has amazing imagination in imagery. There is no one who does what she does. I am truly wowed by her,” Kelly said about Bey. “I celebrate her. I love her and all of her brilliance as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as my friends, as my sister. I’m so proud of us. A lot of us as women feel that way about her. She makes us want to strive to be our best selves. That’s what she wants to give women, that’s what she wants to give the world. Because she gives us so much love, we want to give it back to her.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kelly. In the meantime, check out all of her pics in our gallery above!