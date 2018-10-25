Kelly Ripa’s Wildest & Sexiest Halloween Costumes Of All Time – See Pics

Kelly Ripa loves to play dress up and we’re taking a look back at her hottest Halloween costumes of all time. Prepare to be impressed!

It’s that time of the year again. It’s time for Kelly Ripa to morph into a slew of celebrities and share the results on TV with her Live With Kelly & Ryan viewers. It feels like the 48-year-old mom-of-three has dressed up as every major sexy star out there. Beyonce, check. Miley Cyrus, definitely. Cher, yep. But Kelly hasn’t just mimicked the styles of female celebs, she’s also imitated famous males too – including Donald Trump! Don’t believe us? Check out our gallery of some of our favorites.

In 2010, Kelly did her best Cher impression. Now 72, Cher has been a familiar face since the 1960s, so there are scores of iconic looks that the TV host could have tried. Kelly opted for the barely-there outfit the singer wore in her 1989 music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time.” You know the one. It’s the video where Cher prances around in a racy bodysuit, which featured two strips of material in a V-shape to cover her private parts and her boobs, a black thong and a sheer bodysuit with stockings. Kelly made the look daytime TV friendly, though. Her bodysuit had a lot more fabric, but the basic elements were there!

Who could forget when Miley Cyrus twerked her butt on Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards? Not Kelly. That year, she dressed up as the scantily-clad singer for Halloween. Kelly made sure she stuck her tongue out of her face, just like Miley. In 2016, it was time to take on Beyonce’s iconic look from her epic “Lemonade” music video. Kelly wore a long wig and a mustard-colored mini dress to do her best Bey impression.

But some of Kelly’s wildest and most daring Halloween looks have been when she’s imitated male celebs. In 2016 she wore a blonde wig and lots of self-tan to portray Donald Trump, days before he won the general election. She even once imitated Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt! We can’t wait to see what Kelly has in store for us this year!