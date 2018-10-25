Kelly Clarkson Reportedly In Talks To Replace Megyn Kelly On ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly being approached by NBC to be Megyn Kelly’s replacement. Here’s what we know so far about the ‘Megyn Kelly TODAY’ show vacancy!

After Megyn Kelly was reportedly fired from NBC following her inflammatory comments on blackface, Kelly Clarkson is apparently in talks to potentially be her replacement on her 9 AM Today show hour, according to RadarOnline. According to the publications, NBC network execs “think it might be perfect time to give her Today time slot to Kelly, who has a huge fan base and is extremely well-liked and relatable,” a source told Radar. Another source said Kelly is loved by NBC talent and the network’s crew, and a third source said that NBC has “approached” her. We’ve reached out to reps at NBC for comment.

We reported earlier how Megyn is apparently out at NBC following her remarks that blackface was “OK” when she was growing up. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character,” she said.

Before her reported firing, she went on the air of Megyn Kelly TODAY and issued an apology, saying, "I want to begin with two words, I'm sorry… The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor… Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too." We'll keep you posted with all of the changes being made to the TODAY show.