Katy Perry Caresses Justin Bieber’s Sexy Abs In Flirty New Pic

Look out, Hailey Baldwin — Katy Perry is coming for your man! The singer posted photos of herself next to a giant poster of Justin Bieber, and she couldn’t help but get her hands on his abs. See it here!

Katy Perry, 34, is really feeling Justin Bieber, 24! While filming American Idol, the pop star came across a throwback photo of the Biebs backstage, and she just couldn’t help herself from posing in front of it. Katy took to Instagram to share photos of herself in front of the big picture, and in one, she even has her hand smack dab on Justin’s abs! In the pics, Katy is rocking a fierce, lime green, cheetah print ensemble, which she paired with silver boots. Oh, and she’s also wearing epic neon eyeliner to match. So gorg!

It looks like Katy has nothing but love for Justin these days, even though she made major headlines for throwing shade at him while hosting the 2017 VMAs last year. During one segment of the show, she brought a fake baby on stage, and gushed, “My baby knows the lyrics to “Despacito,” unlike some other babies I know.” This came after Justin forgot the words to the song during a live performance. Woops! His fans fired back at Katy for the shady comment, but clearly, it was just made in jest!

Katy made it up to Justin’s fans during American Idol last spring, though. After fellow judge, Lionel Richie, claimed that Justin “never hits a high note” when he sings, Katy fired back, “He hits a high note!” to defend the 24-year-old.

Unfortunately, no matter how much Katy is feeling Justin’s abs, she’s going to have to make do with caressing him on a poster instead of the real thing. After all, he’s totally committed to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 21, these days…and they’re basically inseparable! Sorry, Katy!