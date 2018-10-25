So sweet! This ‘Jersey Shore’ star and her daughter Meilani couldn’t be cuter spending time together in Spain. We’ve got all the details on the special reason they traveled there.

JWoww, 32, and her daughter Meilani, 8, are having the time of their lives! The jetsetting mother/daughter pair have been in Europe to research for the Jersey Shore star’s Naturally Woww line. “Meilani is seriously living her best life!” the mother of two told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We took her to see a castle, she has tried different foods. It’s so nice having the opportunity to experience this with my daughter. We toured Barcelona, saw famous historical landmarks, went to the beach, and tried local food.” But it hasn’t all been fun and games — JWoww is doing work on vacay, after all!

“Meilani and I have been exploring Spain to research and learn about the ingredients I’ll be using in my products for Naturally Woww,” she said. “This process has been very hands on for me, as I went straight to the source to find and learn about the best ingredients. […] I’ve never been ordinary, so I didn’t want to create ordinary products. Creating a skincare line that is easy to use on the go, that uses simple and innovative ingredients, and that makes you feel confident is my goal with Naturally Woww.” So awesome — and the fact that she brought her daughter along for the ride is even better! We’re so happy to see these two having such a fabulous time together, especially after JWoww filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews, 41, in September.

JWoww’s relationship with Roger may be rocky at the moment, but Meilani and her momma looked like they had a blast in all of their trip photos. From cuddling up at the beach to striking matching poses with their tongues out, they made such a sweet mother/daughter pair in Spain.

Meilani isn’t JWoww’s only child. The reality star also shares Greyson, 2, with Roger and regularly features both of her adorable munchkins on social media.