Julie Chrisley Reveals 20 Lb. Weight Loss After Double Mastectomy — Before & After Pics

Julie Chrisley has dropped so many lbs. & it’s all thanks to one dietary decision she’s made in 2018! Find out her secret here!

Julie Chrisley‘s inspirational story is also a motivational one as well. Years after her double mastectomy operation, back in 2012, she began a weight loss regimen with Nutrisystem in 2018. Since then, she’s dropped a whopping 20 pounds. “After my surgery, I knew I had to make a change,” she told the Daily Mail, which obtained pictures of her most recent photo shoot with Nutrisystem that also show off her incredible weight loss. “I had experienced a great deal of weight fluctuation with the post-op medications, so I set out to find a program that would work with my lifestyle.”

“Nutrisystem has provided me with the tools I’ve needed to lose the weight, and I feel amazing after reaching my initial goal of losing 20 pounds,” she went on to say. “Throughout this journey with my health, I’ve learned we have to be our own personal advocates.”

When it comes down to it, she owes the fact that she caught the cancer early enough to her husband Todd. “My husband, Todd, encouraged me to have a mammogram when I was only 39 years old,” she added. “I had no family history of breast cancer, but for some reason, Todd felt it was important for me to make that appointment – and it saved my life.”

And in terms of advice, Julie recommends getting checked often and following your gut. “Trust your instincts, trust those around you that love you,” she added. “Go get your mammogram and take control of your path to healthy living.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Julie. In the meantime, check out all of the incredible weight loss translations from the past year in our gallery above.