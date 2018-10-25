G-Eazy & Halsey: Why He Was Desperate For A Much-Needed Break From Her Despite ‘Still Loving Her’

What do you do if you still love someone but you feel that you no longer work as a couple? Split, according to G-Eazy’s pal who has spoken to HL EXCLUSIVELY about the Halsey breakup.

Breaking up may be hard to do, but sometimes people recognize that – even though they’re still in love – it’s the best thing for them. That’s where G-Eazy is at right now, according to one of his pals who is speaking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. On Oct. 23 news broke that the 29-year-old rapper and his girlfriend Halsey, 24, had split for the second time since July. Now, a source says it’s because he had enough of the drama.

“In G’s mind she is being very dramatic and always trying to start s*** that is not really worth starting, s*** that just isn’t true,” the insider says. “She feels he does a lot more bad s*** like cheating when he wouldn’t even think about doing any of that in the first place.” The person adds, “He just wants to live his best life and be extremely drama free at the moment. He still loves her but needs to do his own thing for a while. That is what is healthy for him right now.”

This insider’s comments echo that of another source close to Halsey who EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently, “Halsey was always worried about G-Eazy’s wandering eye. He’s out performing all of the time, on the road with girls everywhere and she was performing elsewhere and G-Eazy loves the female fan attention. She was always worried about if he was being loyal and faithful.”

On Oct. 24 Halsey shared her feelings with her 9.85 million Twitter followers. She tweeted, “You don’t have to say just what you did. I already know. I had to go and find out from them.” When someone pointed out that those words sounded like lyrics from Justin Timberlake’s breakup song, “Cry Me A River,” Halsey replied, “I interpolated the ‘Cry Me A River’ lyrics in ‘Without Me’! It’s the most memorable, breakup song of my childhood and I wanted to nod to it in my own way.” The singer didn’t mention her ex by name but the timing of those tweets is very interesting!