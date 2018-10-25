Da Brat is not here for Bow Wow’s nonsense behavior. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 25 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ Da Brat demands an apology from Bow Wow.

Da Brat is telling Bow Wow like it is! In our EXCLUSIVE Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta preview, Da Brat wants Bow Wow to apologize for his behavior. “The way you acted before, you’re an a**hole a lot,” Da Brat tells him during their fight. Bow Wow fires back, “Seriously?” Da Brat continues to call Bow Wow out on his BS, and she doesn’t hold back.

At first, Bow Wow doesn’t want to listen to Da Brat, but he comes around. He knows she meets well. He apologizes to his friend. “You know I’m a little crazy.” Yeah, Da Brat knows! “Even though Bow tries my nerves, it’s hard to stay mad at him, ’cause I mean Bow’s been family since we was kids, and we all grew up together,” Da Brat says in the preview. “You know, he’s just cocky and don’t listen, but he’s really a good kid inside. He just don’t ever get no damn discipline, and we always forgive his a**.

Bow Wow says that Da Brat will always be a “big sis to me, no matter what.” He knows they have to go through tough times to come out stronger in the end. No matter what, these two will aways have each other’s backs. Da Brat’s next order of business with Bow Wow is over the tour bus. Da Brat doesn’t think Bow Wow needs his own tour bus. She senses trouble if he gets his own bus. She’s probably right! Also during the episode, Bow’s daughter Shai comes to visit, while Jhonni meets with someone from Deb’s past. Bow and Kiyomi take over Wild ‘n Out, and Bow’s relationship is tested when he meets with old flame, Masika, for a secret rendezvous. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.