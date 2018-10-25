Gigi Hadid Flaunts Sexy Body & Underboob In Metallic Crop Top During Hot New Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid wasn’t wearing a bikini on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but still managed to flaunt her sculpted curves! See her sizzle in two trends you need to hop on, here.

Gigi Hadid, 23, is still on modeling duty even when she’s at the beach. Metallics and flip jeans are two hot trends rocking the fashion industry right now, and the Reebok ambassador wore both for a photo shoot on the sand in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Oct. 20. The supermodel’s silver crop top was especially edgy, which was perfectly molded around her boobs and fastened by chains. We could envision Gigi biking in the Mad Max desert in this piece! And Gigi’s “shining armor” flaunted some serious underboob — see the seductive shot below! It was quite the opposite look from her last photo shoot.

For day two of her Rio de Janeiro photo shoot, which took place on Oct. 21, the blonde beauty modeled a much more feminine ensemble. As we’ve told you, she posed in a pink satin blazer and matching high-cut thong, with dangling diamond earrings to top off the glam. But her boobs were still out and free, as she also ditched a bra for those round of photos! Seeing Gigi’s behind-the-scenes shots is making us even more pumped for the big show she’ll most likely walk: the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Although there’s been no official announcement, shoe designer Brian Atwood slipped a major hint on Oct. 18.

Brian, who’s the go-to designer for the runway heels seen on the Victoria’s Secret Angels, posted a throwback photo of Gigi at the lingerie brand’s 2016 show. He captioned the shot with some delightful news: “Less than 1 month away!!!! Let’s do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret Can’t wait to show you what we have done for the show!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” And he pulled the same Instagram reveal with Gigi’s BFF, Kendall Jenner, who also didn’t model at the 2017 show!

To tide us over until we see Gigi don her wings again in November, the model teamed up with her sister, Bella Hadid, 22, to strut down the Moschino x H&M runway on Oct. 24. Decide which Hadid sister rocked Moschino and H&M the best!